Here Is The Latest You Can Instacart Groceries For Thanksgiving

Small business is booming in the Queen City and a new cafe will be opening soon to offer a unique and creative experience for local consumers. If it's one thing major candle retailers have taught us, it's that Buffalo LOVES candles so what's better than being able to create your own? This is the vision that New York City native Suheiri Rodriguez plans to bring to life at 2317 Main Street, Buffalo NY. NY Candle Cafe, a one-of-a-kind three in one cafe unlike anything the city has seen and will be a for sure to go spot for your candle, home decor and bath essential needs, but also to get in your creative bag and create a candle or two yourself, or just catch a vibe on wifi. I caught up with Suheiri to talk more about how she started in business and what the future holds for her company Pulse Point Collection and its newest venture.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO