The Best Place For Pink Friday Shopping In The Southtowns

By Clay Moden
Power 93.7 WBLK
 4 days ago
The very best deals for shopping this holiday may be on Pink Friday. According to Newswire.com. Pink Friday is positioned the week prior to Black Friday to ensure that small businesses are given the first opportunity to help shoppers in their quest for holiday gifts. These businesses are usually overshadowed by...

wblk.com

