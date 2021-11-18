Verlander Signs One-Year Deal to Stay with Astros

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
The Detroit Tigers need a shortstop and more and more fans are hoping that free agent Carlos Correa can be convinced to come to the Motor City. According to reports, the Houston Astros have reportedly offered Correa a 5-year, $160 million deal, which is less than half of what Francisco Lindor.
The Los Angeles Angels made waves when they reached an agreement with Noah Syndergaard on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, but it doesn't seem like they will make more headlines by signing Justin Verlander. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported club officials believe Verlander is more likely to...
The Houston Astros were able to stave off elimination with a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, but the odds of them coming back and winning a championship remain extremely low. Carlos Correa has not lost hope. The Astros fell behind...
HOUSTON, Texas — Two Astros fans may be cashing in on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory. During the 3rd inning of Game 6, Braves’ outfielder Jorge Soler hit a bomb that gave the Braves a 3-0 lead over the Astros. The home run ball flew out of Minute Maid...
Quick programming note: We'll be taking next Friday off because of the holiday weekend, barring any major news. We'll be back in your inboxes in two weeks, with a lot to discuss following the CBA's expiration. Before we get into today’s newsletter, I’d like to thank Emma Baccellieri for writing ...
Justin Verlander is looking good again. Justin Verlander would look good in an Astros uniform again. While he isn’t a sign-at-all-costs type player anymore, Verlander should certainly merit consideration from the Astros to soften their budget to keep him in the fold. Verlander could surprise all by choosing to take...
The Houston Astros were able to get a deal done with Justin Verlander. What will their starting rotation look like next season?. Justin Verlander is officially going back to the Houston Astros. After initially turning down Houston’s qualifying offer, the talented and experienced starting pitcher came to an agreement with the Astros.
Justin Verlander's first career foray into free agency did not last long. Verlander is returning to the Houston Astros after declining the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer prior to Wednesday's deadline. His younger brother, Ben, broke the news on Twitter. Contract terms are unknown. Verlander has not pitched since Opening...
Justin Verlander will not be pitching for the New York Yankees in 2022. News broke Wednesday evening that he had decided to re-sign with the Houston Astros on a one-year, $25 million contract. Aren’t you glad that’s over? We sure are. Why? Because Yankees fans shouldn’t have been forced to...
Detroit — So much for that. But as the saying goes, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Though it would have been glorious to welcome Justin Verlander back to Detroit, it was never going to happen. Early Wednesday evening, news broke that Verlander turned down an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Astros and then agreed to re-sign with the club.
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Justin Verlander reached a $25 million, one-year deal on Wednesday, Nov. 17 to remain with the Houston Astros as he comes back from Tommy John surgery. Verlander, a 38-year-old right-hander, has a conditional $25 million option for 2023 as part of the agreement. He made just...
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation, which president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman acknowledged he intended to focus on this offseason. Options for L.A. still include potentially re-signing Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer, but neither are considered a lock to return....
The Houston Astros are reportedly "being ultra aggressive" in the pursuit of free-agent Starling Marte, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Houston already made one big move this week after re-signing Justin Verlander on a one-year, $25 million deal, per ESPN. The team has other tough decisions this winter...
For many Dodgers fans, this comes as great news. Right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander is reportedly returning to the Houston Astros on a two-year deal. This move came on the heels of reports that the Dodgers were identified as a top target to sign the 39-year-old veteran. The return was first...
