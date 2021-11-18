ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Fingers tapping machine #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemix from: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:3588456. Modified control gear and added handle with bearing. Edited spacer to 6x spacers (6 needed) Edited pal middle to 2x palm middle (2 needed) It is total stupidity. Do not print it. download...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Zero Smart Glasses by Teemu Laurila #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This is a pair of smartglasses that I designed, because all of the current versions were derivatives from the Arduino smartglass project. This can do 60 hz on a 240×240 IPS display and obviously runs Debian (raspbian) so you can do pretty much anything you like with this!. download the...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Star Trek TNG Tricorder – STA Dice Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Star trek tng science tricorder (render mark1) by TG-Techie. Designed in Fusion 360 to change the hinges for 3D printing, and took out the interior features to hold the standard set of Star Trek Adventures dice, or 2 standard d20’s and 4 d6’s. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4923767. Have you...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

New Guide! Talking Computer from Star Trek #CircuitPython #StarTrek #3DPrinting #Kzinti

This build was inspired by an episode of Star Trek, the animated series. It’s basically a powerful alien weapon that could change its shape and function. These particular props are from Episode 14. They’re called the Total Conversion Weapon and the Talking Computer. Both off these builds feature the Adafruit Feather M4 Express running CircuitPython. This is a really great dev board for projects that need lights and sounds.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: RGB Matrix Dreidel Game #RGBMatrix #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @Adafruit @BlitzCityDIY

A new guide today in the Adafruit Learning System: RGB Matrix Dreidel Game. In this project, you can build your own electronic dreidel game, complete with a servo motor and festive music, to celebrate Hanukkah. To play, drop chocolate coins into the slot at the top of the matrix. The RGB matrix will spin the dreidel while playing the classic dreidel song. If you roll gimel, you win! All of the chocolate coins will spill out for you.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapping#3d Cad#Chat#Adafruit
adafruit.com

Reminder SHOW and TELL 11/17/2021 #ShowandTell

The biggest and longest running worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 11/17/2021 – video. Hosted this week by John Park. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Art – Transistor Girl #Art #Electronics

Scasi_art (u/samuele_caldini on Reddit) had made the above picture, entitled “Transistor girl”, as an alternative to “transistor man” used in the first edition of the book “Art of Electronics” (below). More on Transistor man:. The original full-size negative of Transistor Man that was used in the first edition of “Art...
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

PyLeap Button Controlled NeoPixels for Circuit Playground Bluefruit

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: 2021 Kattni Rembor for Adafruit Industries # # SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT """Circuit Playground Bluefruit NeoPixel Button Control Press button A to light up half the NeoPixels and button B to light up the other half. """ from adafruit_circuitplayground import cp # Choose colors. Defaults to red for button A and green for button B. These are RGB values, where # (r, g, b) represents red, green, and blue. Each value has a range of 0-255, where 0 is off and # 255 is max intensity. You can update these values to change the colors. For example, (0, 255, 0) # would be max green. You can combine numbers within the range to make other colors such as # (255, 0, 180) being pink. Try it out! color_value_a = (255, 0, 0) color_value_b = (0, 255, 0) cp.pixels.brightness = 0.3 while True: if cp.button_a: cp.pixels[0:5] = [color_value_a] * 5 else: cp.pixels[0:5] = [(0, 0, 0)] * 5 if cp.button_b: cp.pixels[5:10] = [color_value_b] * 5 else: cp.pixels[5:10] = [(0, 0, 0)] * 5.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
adafruit.com

“Cyberpunk” Documentary, Part 3 #cyberpunk

The third installment in the Cyberpunk documentary is now available on YouTube. This over two-hour video takes a deep dive into the cyberpunk novels, movies, music, and other media of the 1990s and also looks at how cyberpunk became cyberculture and then became part of mainstream media and culture. There’s...
MUSIC
adafruit.com

Tiny Console TV with Volume Controls #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

If you thought you’d never use the word “cute” to describe a TV eat-sleep-code has other plans for you. from GitHub:. Rasberry Pi OS “Bullseye” is not supported due to various dependencies no longer working in Bullseye. Raspberry Pi OS “Buster” is the suggested version for powering a Tiny TV at this time.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Difference Git versioned images graphically #Git @niedzielski

Git-diff-img provides a difference (diff) function for image files in a git repo. It’s best used as a git configuration rather than standalone. Under the hood it’s shell and ImageMagick. GitHub repo here. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons,...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

HackSpace Magazine Issue 49: Make a Pico MIDI ‘crackers’ controller #CircuitPython #Midi @HackSpaceMag @Raspberry_Pi

HackSpace Magazine Issue 48 demonstrated a project to make a MIDI musical cheese box using a Raspberry Pi Pico programmed in CircuitPython. In HackSpace magazine issue 49, Rob Miles creates a ‘crackers’ controller to go with the cheese box. Then makes a Pure Data digital synthesizer to run on a Raspberry Pi to create interesting sounds, and use the crackers controller with it.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Had an issue with my Macropad sending text. adafruit_support_carter (or.. just Carter I guess) made the problem their. own and helped me get everything working. Fantastic support and help. Really. happy with the results. I appreciate all the hard work and effort!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately!...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCTS – ESP32-S3 Dev Kits – ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 + ESP32-S3-MINI-1

NEW PRODUCTS – ESP32-S3 Dev Kits – ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 + ESP32-S3-MINI-1 First up, the ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1-N8R2 – 8MB Flash 2MB PSRAM!. The ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1 is an entry-level development board equipped with ESP32-S3-WROOM-1, a general-purpose Wi-Fi + Bluetooth LE MCU module that integrates complete Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE functions. This version is equipped with the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 (PCB antenna) with 8MB Flash and 2 MB PSRAM.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Phenakistoscope II @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project from Guiye Perez Bongiovanni up on Hackster.io. The phenakistoscope is the first optical toy (1832), which made it possible to reproduce the movement of an image, based on the retinal persistence of vision. Here I reproduce it with a mechanical method, through an Arduino board, an Adafruit motor protector and a stepper motor recycled from a multifunction, sending data from a RaspberryPi 3b mini computer.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

No 3D Hangouts This Week

Sorry folks, we had an internet outage on our end this week. If things get better, we’ll be trying streaming next week – Wednesday, November 24. Until then, remember to make a grea. Above is last week’s livestream from Wednesday, November 10, 20221. 3D Printing Projects Playlist:. 3D Hangout Show...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

#AdafruitLearningSystem PDF Update is Live!

As I mentioned in last weeks ALS Weekly Update, we have been hard at work fixing our PDF generator on the Adafruit Learning System. Anyone who spends a lot of time working with the Adobe PDF format knows how painful the process can be. This is doubly true when trying to automatically convert documents and webpages to PDF. The PDF generator for the Adafruit Learning System has, for years, been unreliable and buggy. We have kept the PDF generator from breaking with lots of duct tape and bubble gum, but eventually we ran out of bubble gum. So, we decided to do a complete overhaul of the PDF generator.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

BACK IN STOCK – Realtek RTL8722 Ameba Mini Board

BACK IN STOCK – Realtek RTL8722 Ameba Mini Board. Ameba RTL8722DM Mini Board (AMB 23) is a devkit for a different family of WiFi/BLE-integrated chipsets from RealTek. As more chip companies come out with their “All in One IoT” platforms, we like to stock a dev kit for folks who are interested in experimentation. Support for this chipset is not as complete as Espressif or Arduino boards, but it looks like an inexpensive and easy way to get started with the RTL8722 if you’d like to try it out!
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy