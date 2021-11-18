The Children's Place: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Authentic Brands Group just secured a set of major investments.
CVC Capital Partners (CVC) and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) have signed deals to purchase significant equity stakes in the retail and brand powerhouse. The deal values the company at $12.7 billion.
After these investments, BlackRock Long Term Private Capital is still ABG’s largest shareholder. Other shareholders include Simon, General Atlantic, Leonard Green & Partners, GIC, Brookfield, Lion Capital, Jasper Ridge Partners and Shaquille O’Neal.
ABG is the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions, including Forever 21, Barneys New York and J.C. Penney and most recently, the Reebok brand. The company will be...
