ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

The Children's Place: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 4 days ago

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) _ The Children's Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Thursday reported earnings of $78.9...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cisco Is Struggling But It Will Ride Out of the Storm

On Wednesday, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported its fiscal first-quarter results that disappointed Wall Street. The computer networking reported revenue short of analyst estimates as well as a weaker than expected guidance. All in all, the report revealed it is struggling with higher costs of components that are weighing down the company's gross margin.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Term

American Tower's earnings will be driven by mobile data growth. Prologis is a long-term inventory correction story. Realty Income is a dividend investor's dream. With the stock market trading near record highs, finding long-term buys at reasonable prices can be difficult, if only because the risk of overpaying is so high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January. According to a cnEVport report, formal reservations for the ET7 are expected to begin in mid-January and deliveries are expected by the end of the first quarter.
STOCKS
Deadline

Nielsen Plans 2022 Rollout Of New Commercial Metrics, Upgrading Longtime ‘C3’ Ratings Standard

Nielsen is rolling out individual commercial metrics, calling it a significant upgrade of the widely used “C3” ratings. The move is part of an effort to capture estimates of viewing audiences based on individual ads as opposed to commercial minutes. Projected to take effect in the first half of 2022, the new system relies on a third-party logistics firm called Extreme Reach. The company will help Nielsen encode most national linear TV commercials with the company’s watermarks, enabling them to be tracked as ads are in the digital world. As opposed to transacting on the amount of overall commercial minutes in a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

ABG Delays IPO After CVC and HPS Purchase Stakes in the Company

Authentic Brands Group just secured a set of major investments. CVC Capital Partners (CVC) and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) have signed deals to purchase significant equity stakes in the retail and brand powerhouse. The deal values the company at $12.7 billion. After these investments, BlackRock Long Term Private Capital is still ABG’s largest shareholder. Other shareholders include Simon, General Atlantic, Leonard Green & Partners, GIC, Brookfield, Lion Capital, Jasper Ridge Partners and Shaquille O’Neal. ABG is the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions, including Forever 21, Barneys New York and J.C. Penney and most recently, the Reebok brand. The company will be...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy