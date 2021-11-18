ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fiscal fourth...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Essa Pharma Inc#Essa Pharma#Ap#Epix#Automated Insights
The Motley Fool

fuboTV Stock Crashes After Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy Now?

FuboTV more than doubled revenue and subscribers in Q3. However, it did so while generating massive losses on the bottom line. The stock price is down over 30% since fuboTV reported results. fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is a sports-focused streaming service that replaces traditional cable TV. It's for folks who want the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
Register Citizen

This Week: Home sales, Best Buy earns, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The National Association of Realtors reports its October tally of U.S. home sales Monday. Economists predict sales of previously occupied U.S. homes eased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.2 million properties last month....
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Cisco Is Struggling But It Will Ride Out of the Storm

On Wednesday, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported its fiscal first-quarter results that disappointed Wall Street. The computer networking reported revenue short of analyst estimates as well as a weaker than expected guidance. All in all, the report revealed it is struggling with higher costs of components that are weighing down the company's gross margin.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January. According to a cnEVport report, formal reservations for the ET7 are expected to begin in mid-January and deliveries are expected by the end of the first quarter.
STOCKS
Deadline

Nielsen Plans 2022 Rollout Of New Commercial Metrics, Upgrading Longtime ‘C3’ Ratings Standard

Nielsen is rolling out individual commercial metrics, calling it a significant upgrade of the widely used “C3” ratings. The move is part of an effort to capture estimates of viewing audiences based on individual ads as opposed to commercial minutes. Projected to take effect in the first half of 2022, the new system relies on a third-party logistics firm called Extreme Reach. The company will help Nielsen encode most national linear TV commercials with the company’s watermarks, enabling them to be tracked as ads are in the digital world. As opposed to transacting on the amount of overall commercial minutes in a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

ABG Delays IPO After CVC and HPS Purchase Stakes in the Company

Authentic Brands Group just secured a set of major investments. CVC Capital Partners (CVC) and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) have signed deals to purchase significant equity stakes in the retail and brand powerhouse. The deal values the company at $12.7 billion. After these investments, BlackRock Long Term Private Capital is still ABG’s largest shareholder. Other shareholders include Simon, General Atlantic, Leonard Green & Partners, GIC, Brookfield, Lion Capital, Jasper Ridge Partners and Shaquille O’Neal. ABG is the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions, including Forever 21, Barneys New York and J.C. Penney and most recently, the Reebok brand. The company will be...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy