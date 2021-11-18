ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Nielsen is rolling out individual commercial metrics, calling it a significant upgrade of the widely used “C3” ratings. The move is part of an effort to capture estimates of viewing audiences based on individual ads as opposed to commercial minutes. Projected to take effect in the first half of 2022, the new system relies on a third-party logistics firm called Extreme Reach. The company will help Nielsen encode most national linear TV commercials with the company’s watermarks, enabling them to be tracked as ads are in the digital world. As opposed to transacting on the amount of overall commercial minutes in a...

