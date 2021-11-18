ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dining across the divide: ‘I think some of the ideas are horrible – but it’s nice to sit and talk’

By Sam Wollaston
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txCag_0d0WRMHi00
Stijn (left) and David. All photographs: Si Barber/The Guardian

Stijn, 47, Norwich

Occupation Humanitarian aid worker

Voting record Stijn, who is from Belgium, can’t vote in general elections in the UK, and couldn’t vote in the EU referendum; in Belgium he voted Green

Amuse bouche After a typhoon in the Philippines, Stijn organised karaoke: “People cried from feeling human again”

David, 72, Cambridgeshire

Occupation Owns a property portfolio

Voting record Ukip when there has been a candidate, otherwise Conservative – he stood for Ukip in local elections

Amuse bouche David reads the Guardian online every morning and agrees with very little of it

For starters

Stijn I told him I am Belgian and my wife is German. My job is not in the UK. I’m here because I like it. I love Norwich.

David I found him a little hard to understand. Normally Dutch speakers have a very good command of English.

Stijn My mother tongue is Dutch, second language French. I made him ask questions – an achievement as he tends to talk rather than do that.

David When I travel in Europe, people like to practise their English on me. Some even invite me to correct them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JX298_0d0WRMHi00

The big beef

Stijn I didn’t see a very pro-EU stance in the referendum campaign. I saw the leave campaign, which was basically: “Press this button and the whole thing blows up”, while the other side said: “Let’s not press this button because it’s scary.” It’s easy to point out that the EU is a mess, badly organised and inefficient – you won’t find anyone in Belgium or Germany who disagrees. We take that as the price to pay for sitting down and working something out.

David It’s very strange when people who are leftwing like Stijn are pro the EU when the common agricultural policy, which even now is nearly 40% of the EU budget, is a huge transfer of money from the poor to the rich. In the year of the referendum, the biggest subsidy receivers in the country were the Queen, the Duke of Westminster and James Dyson.

Stijn He said the bigger the institution, the more corrupt it is. I’ve worked around the world – there’s a lot of small-town nepotism and corruption, and here there is a government that likes to give contracts to their fellow Etonians and other friends. Corruption has many faces.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

David I think a common market is great. A free trade area is excellent. What we don’t need is political union.

Stijn I have a lot of criticisms of the EU, but I also want national governments to be accountable, and for citizens to be not only at the mercy of their own governments. Working around the world, I see how that can be for minorities, for poorer communities, for refugees. I want institutions above that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304Xhp_0d0WRMHi00

Sharing plate

David When I went to Ukip meetings, I made a very deliberate effort to go to Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem meetings, too – and Stijn said he was pro that kind of approach.

Stijn Polarisation is not necessarily a big problem. I don’t think the ideal is that everyone gets along – there should be strong disagreement in society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Raifi_0d0WRMHi00

For afters

David We talked about the anglophone world – dominated by the US in GDP and by India in population. There is an inescapable cultural link between these countries that we don’t necessarily have with our European neighbours.

Stijn An imperial state of mind is still very present in England. He talked fondly about the anglophone world – I was like: “Yeah, but it’s the result of colonisation and mass migration.”

David My instincts have always been for small government. He said that’s great for people who do well, but bad for people who fall through the cracks. He’s got a point, but you have to decide which is a better big picture to run with. I’m in favour of equality of opportunity, but not equality of outcome.

Stijn He looks at the world from the perspective of somebody who can fend for himself, but it disregards what happens to people who are not so fortunate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaWYN_0d0WRMHi00

Takeaways

David On one or two issues we were on opposite sides of the fence, but that didn’t mean we were enemies. That would be a hopeless way of living.

Stijn While Ukip is one of the most horrible vehicles in this country in the last 10 years, he is still a dad, and a person. I think some of the ideas are horrible, and Nigel Farage is particularly horrible. But it’s nice to sit in front of another human being and talk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYibh_0d0WRMHi00

Additional reporting: Naomi Larsson

David and Stijn ate at Franklins Brasserie at the Thomas Paine hotel in Thetford, Norfolk

Want to meet someone from across the divide? Click here to find out more

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘People expect cheap food, drink and accommodation – that horse has bolted’: a hotelier on life without EU workers

The Headland hotel in Cornwall has been in Veryan Palmer’s family all her life. Her parents bought the imposing Victorian pile overlooking Fistral Beach, Newquay, 43 years ago. Now Palmer, 37, is director. They have always had staff from Europe. “My parents would talk about when European countries joined the EU they would suddenly get an influx of staff from a new country,” she says. “They remember the summer that Poland joined and the sudden influx of Polish housekeeping staff who are just phenomenal.”
WORLD
Indy100

Boris Johnson uses CBI speech to wax lyrical about Peppa Pig World and people aren’t impressed

A Peppa Pig theme park is exactly the sort of thing you‘d expect to hear someone talking about at 10:30 on a Monday morning - if you were watching Channel 5. But maybe not when you are watching a speech by the prime minister. For some reason, when giving a speech at the CBI Conference in South Shields, Boris Johnson made a point of waxing lyrical about the children’s animated show after he visited Peppa Pig World on Sunday with his wife Carrie and son Wilfred.In an odd moment in an already bumbling speech, Johnson asked the crowd how...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dyson
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Thomas Paine
ScienceAlert

Man Keeps a Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turned Out to Be Far More Valuable

In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there was a gold nugget inside the rock – after all, Maryborough is in the Goldfields region, where the Australian gold rush peaked in the 19th century. To break open his find, Hole tried a rock saw, an angle grinder, a drill, even dousing the thing in acid. However, not even a sledgehammer could make a...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Humanitarian Aid#Eu#Belgian#German#Dutch
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
theeastcountygazette.com

Covaxin: A Better Alternative to mRNA Based Vaccines?

A long-awaited study has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed by an Indian biotech company and the country’s medical research agency, was 77.8% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms. In usage, the investigators found that an antibody response was induced two weeks after the second dose of Covaxin was given,...
SCIENCE
Pleated-Jeans.com

Twitter Account Shares Pics Of Hard Working Cats With Jobs (25 Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being grumpy or lazy. It’s time we change the narrative and talk about the hardworking cats of the world. The cat workers who are showing up to their jobs. This Twitter account shares pics of cats at work and it’s just the type of wholesome...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Revealed: How Lord Salisbury hid rape by his British consul in Benin

Britain has long faced calls to return the Benin bronzes, looted by its soldiers in 1897 from the kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria, a former British colony. Now that pressure is set to intensify following the discovery of damning evidence that the then prime minister covered up a rape and other atrocities committed by one of his own officials in the region.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
marketpulse.com

The return of lockdowns

Europe has turned red on Friday as a new lockdown in Austria and the prospect of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains and forced stock markets down close to 1%. The euro is also falling at the end of the week following the announcement that Austria will begin a 20-day full Covid-19 lockdown from Monday in response to surging case numbers which have far surpassed last year’s peak. While fatalities remain well below the peak, they are accelerating and the government is clearly keen to arrest it before the situation potentially becomes much worse.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Monkeys flown to US for lab tests die on board plane

Monkeys being flown to the US for laboratory research died in crates on board the plane, sources say.Animal-protection activists, who described the deaths as “shocking and heartbreaking” called on the Spanish airline Wamos Air to stop carrying animals destined for experiments.This year the airline has flown several shipments of monkeys out of Asia for lab tests. The tragedy happened on Sunday when the holiday charter airline was flying 720 long-tailed macaques as cargo on board a flight from Cambodia to Houston, according to information passed to the Action for Primates (AfP) organisation.It is not known how many died, but...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy