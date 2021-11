Almost a full year into a full-blown cultural shift triggered by the advent of NFTs, many people are still deeply confused about their use value or are outright dismissive of the technology altogether. In the midst of these mixed results, however, the NFT minting platform CXIP announced today that they’re launching a decentralized autonomous organization whose aim is to create the world’s largest coalition of NFT creators. CXIP emerged earlier this year to provide users with a minting platform that could authenticate NFTs before they’re sold, but the platform still has fundamental problems within the NFT space that they want to fix. Namely: uncertain permanence, royalties and creator-owned contracts.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO