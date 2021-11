WEST SPRINGFIELD - If it’s Thanksgiving weekend on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition, it’s a howl-iday weekend. The popular Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Show opened on Friday and continues Saturday, Sunday and Monday beginning each day at 8 a.m. From Airedale terriers to Weimaraners, this cluster of shows is a breed apart among dog shows. It’s an all-breed show. with all sizes of canines from the Great Dane to the smooth coat chihuahua.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO