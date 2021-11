NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As part of BET’s Soul Train Awards weekend, and in partnership with host venue the Apollo Theater, ten Harlem businesses and non-profits learned they will each receive a $10,000 microgrant. The investment comes following BET’s $20 million Saving Our Selves COVID-19 Fund, and expands on The Apollo and The 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) 2021 Harlem Microgrant program launched in 2020. The grants will support the awardees’ continued recovery from COVID-19, in honor of the entrepreneurial spirit of Soul Train’s innovative creator, Don Cornelius. “BET remains committed to the recovery of Black communities as we continue to navigate...

