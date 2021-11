The New York Knicks may be one of the most efficient scoring teams in the NBA, but they have hit a dry patch the past few games, specifically with their starters. A lack of ball movement has become apparent with the first team, as the Knicks rank 23rd in assists per game with 21.8. Their failure to move the ball well and play off one another has become a serious problem that is worth diving into.

