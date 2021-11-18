ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIP Company ImStem Biotechnology Doses First MS Patient in Clinical Trial

uconn.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImStem Biotechnology, a biopharmaceutical company in UConn’s Technology Incubation Program (TIP), has dosed its first multiple sclerosis (MS) patient with its experimental stem cell drug candidate. ImStem Biotechnology co-founders Dr. Xiaofang Wang, chief technology officer, and Dr. Ren-He Xu, former director of the UConn Stem Cell Institute developed a...

today.uconn.edu

