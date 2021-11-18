ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Pedro Almodóvar would like to make a Batgirl movie

By Liam Waddington
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, it has been a trend for journalists to ask every director possible whether they would be interested in potentially directing a superhero movie in the future – which has received mostly negative results. However, during an AFI Fest screening of Parallel Mothers (via Variety),...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Road House' Reboot Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the Works

Road House is a classic Patrick Swayze action film that is beloved by movie fans, and now its being reported that a reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal is in the works. According to Deadline, sources have said that MGM is very eager to get a new version of the film into production, and have begun looking for scribes to do a re-write on a previous script. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman are both attached to the project and, while the two have other films they are starting work on soon, the studio is said to be placing a high priority on the new reboot film.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Life Ain’t Like The Movies

Chone (Lee Paris) is a bright and gifted 16-year-old trying to navigate life in writer/director Robert Butler’s feature film Life Ain’t Like The Movies. The narrative observes the teen’s trials and tests along the path to adulthood. Chone’s journey begins with an assignment from his teacher, Mr. Peterson (William C. Ingram). He asks his class to keep a journal to document each student’s thoughts and feelings throughout the year. But in the case of Chone, Mr. Peterson gives him a video camera as he sees great things in Chone and recognizes his passion for cinema.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Movie Rumored to Set Up Black Canary Solo Film

A lot of DC fans are excited that Batgirl is finally getting the spotlight in her own HBO Max movie; however, the latest rumors suggest that this Batgirl movie could also be setting up a new DC heroine for her own live-action franchise: Black Canary. This summer we learned that Jurnee Smollett's Birds of Prey version of Black Canary was getting an HBO Max movie with Smollett's Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green writing the script. Well, now it's sounding like these DC HBO Max films (which also includes Blue Beetle) are going to be more linked than we may have previously thought!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. K. Simmons
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Christina Hodson
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Leslie Grace
Deadline

Pedro Almodóvar And Penélope Cruz Talk ‘Parallel Mothers’ And Their Trust In Each Other – Contenders L.A.

Power collaborators Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz dived into their latest project Parallel Mothers and celebrated the magic of diverse families Sunday during the movie’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles award-season event. “This is a rough story about motherhood, above all,” said Almodóvar of Parallel Mothers, which premiered earlier this year at the Venice Film Festival and is being released in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Classics. “Penélope’s character is hiding something that gave her a sense of guilt, which is very important. It’s something that is very, very hard to perform. She is saying something that is inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sentinel

Batgirl: the movie HBO Utmost recruits Ruben Mathieson (Logan, Gladiator) a photography

It is by their social networks that the directors of the movie Batgirl , Adil Un Arbi and Bilal Fallah , made by sober the announcement concerning a person who will be sober charge sober a photograph on their manufacturing DC Comics . This is national insurance plus national insurance less than Bob Mathieson , his name should speak to a lot of cinphiles who, but also a lot of fans of superhero movies, since the interested party is clearly not a kid first attempt in this register.
MOVIES
popoptiq.com

25 Movies Like Baby Driver

Baby Driver is an action film from 2017, which was written and directed by the eccentric, yet brilliant Edgar Wright. The film stars Ansel Elgort as Baby who is a getaway driver, who ultimately wishes to be free from a life of crime. Baby Driver is a visual and audible...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Co-Director Teases Filming Begins Soon for HBO Max Movie

DC fans have been eager to see the Batgirl movie for several years now, with a lot of speculation surrounding how Barbara Gordon's story would be brought to life in a cinematic context. Luckily, work on the film has ramped up pretty significantly in recent months, with Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah tapped to helm the upcoming project, and In the Heights star Leslie Grace lined up to star. After concept art for the film was released during the DC FanDome virtual convention, the hype surrounding Batgirl has only grown — and it seems like we're getting closer to production on the film starting. A recent Instagram Stories post from El Arbi shows some sort of early work being done on the film, with a caption reading "getting closer to shoot."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afi Fest#Parallel Mothers#Firefly#Justice League
popoptiq.com

16 Movies Like Arrival

Arrival hit theatres in 2016, and this classy sci-fi movie about first contact with extra-terrestrials made the viewer think about time differently. Instead of your usual us-against-them theme, where either party makes its intentions clear by attacking the other. Arrival makes an effort to get to know our visitors on a deeper level, trying to communicate with them and answer the question, “Why are they here?”
MOVIES
No Film School

What Is It Like to Write a Movie for Marvel?

A couple of No Film School readers jumped into the deep end... Ryan and Kaz Firpo are filmmakers. The same kind that so many No Film School readers are—in fact, they are No Film School readers. They were both making their way through the industry through various gigs and angles until they decided to lock themselves in a cabin and write the best script they could.
MOVIES
popoptiq.com

25 Movies Like Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting is a renowned and one of the best drama movies ever made. It incorporates elements of the psychological drama genre, romance genre, and coming-of-age genre. It follows Will Hunting, a troubled working-class young man from South Boston with a high IQ. Will works as a janitor at...
MOVIES
popoptiq.com

25 Movies Like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a unique movie for one belonging to the romance film genre. For one, it is a science-fiction romantic drama film with elements of romantic comedy. It was released in 2004 with excellent praise, especially for its screenplay, performances, and direction. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is regarded by many, including the BBFC, as one of the best films of all time.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies

Comments / 0

Community Policy