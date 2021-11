As November rolls around we all start to feel the holiday cheer sneaking into society. Stores get busier — yay for the Brainerd lakes area economy! — Christmas trees and lights begin to fill homes, all of a sudden there are treats everywhere, and, like many others, I begin to focus on how unbelievably grateful I am for everything I have. This gratitude leads to the question of how can I serve others? How can I bring joy, cheer and the hope of the holidays to other people?

