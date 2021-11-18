Moderna asks FDA to permit COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

As Pfizer waits for the Food and Drug Administration to grant approval for the use of COVID-19 booster shots for all adults, Moderna has now asked the FDA for the same authorization.

Moderna announced its request Wednesday, asking the FDA to give the green light for boosters to all adults 18 years old and older “regardless of occupational risk factors in many international markets,” The Washington Post reported.

The FDA approved the use of a half-dose Moderna booster for people 65 years old and older, adults at risk of severe illness because of other medical issues or adults who have a risk of exposure due to their jobs.

Many states are already dispensing Moderna and Pfizer booster shots regardless of a person’s age, as they try to prevent outbreaks associated with the upcoming holidays, the Post reported.

Approval of both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s requests could come this week, The New York Times reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also have to sign off. An advisory panel is expected to meet Friday to discuss booster shots.

