Today is Saturday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2021. There are 41 days left in the year. On Nov. 20, 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO