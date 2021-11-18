ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-teacher called 'monster' gets 2 years for sexual battery

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 23-year-old woman called her former high school teacher a “monster," cursed at him and then clapped as he was handcuffed and led from a Miami-Dade courtroom to serve a two-year prison sentence for sexually battering her when she was a teen.

The victim couldn't contain her rage at Tom Privett, who sat stonefaced behind his mask Wednesday while she described him taking advantage of her at a time when she was dealing with a death in her family and other hardships, the Miami Herald reported .

“You psychologically manipulated me and brainwashed me. You made me worship the ground you walked on. You insulted me when I failed to do the things you asked of me. You started touching me when I was 14 years old,” she said. “I was the puppet and you were the strings controlling my every move.”

Privett, 72, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery of a helpless victim. His sentence also includes two years of house arrest and 20 years of probation, the newspaper reported.

Privett spent nearly three decades at South Dade High, teaching government, coaching the champion cross-country team and establishing the school’s acclaimed Mock Trial Team for aspiring lawyers. He transferred to the Terra Environmental Research Institute magnet school and met the victim in 2012.

The sentencing came more than a year after Miami-Dade schools police arrested the retired teacher. Former students and faculty told the Herald that Privett's conduct with young female students had raised questions for years.

One former student, who now lives in the Midwest, told prosecutors that Privett manipulated her into months of sexual encounters when she was a summer school student in the late 1980s, the Herald reported. She watched Wednesday's hearing on Zoom.

“As a woman and a mother, I was sickened and horrified when I learned of your latest victim,” she told the court in a letter, read by Miami-Dade prosecutor Natalie Snyder. “I felt immense guilt over not doing something to stop you over the last 30-something years. You are finally getting some of what you deserve.”

As part of his plea agreement, Privett had to apologize publicly to the former Terra student.

“I apologize for my actions and for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with you while you were in high school. It was my responsibility as an adult to maintain our relationship of one that was appropriate between student and teacher. I failed,” Privett said. “I hope the pain I have caused you can heal. I am sorry.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
wchsnetwork.com

Former Holz teacher arrested on battery charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County special needs teacher was arraigned Thursday on two dozen criminal charges connected with alleged abuse of students in her classroom. Nancy Boggs, 66, a former teacher at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury and turned herself...
CHARLESTON, WV
WANE-TV

Ex-Indiana tutor gets 42-year sentence for molesting boy for years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A former tutor at a northwest Indiana elementary school has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a boy over several years, starting when he was 10. A Tippecanoe County judge suspended five years of Jennifer Holmgren’s sentence during Monday’s hearing. A jury convicted...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Sentencing#Sexual Battery#Police#The Miami Herald#Mock Trial Team#Miami Dade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blavity.com

High School Student Who Allegedly Attacked Disabled Teacher Over TikTok Challenge Faces 10 Years Behind Bars

A Louisiana high school student is now facing time in prison after allegedly attacking her disabled teacher as part of a viral TikTok trend. After a graphic video of the attack went viral across social media, the Covington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson on felony second-degree battery charges and cruelty to the infirmed. She was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on Oct. 6 and released on a $25,000 bond a day later.
COVINGTON, LA
Scrubs Magazine

A Video of a Man Brutally Assaulting a Nurse on Duty Went Viral

Nurses face risk of violence every day. The pandemic is putting added pressure on providers as they implement new safety guidelines. A Moroccan man started assulting a nurse after he was denied entry to his father’s hospital room due to COVID-19. A video clip of the incident has since gone viral. It shows the young man kicking the nurse on duty inside the Hassan II Hospital in the city of Dakhla.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas News

Fort Worth man gets life sentence for slicing necks of wife, 3-month-old son in 2016

A Fort Worth man was found guilty of capital murder Thursday, nearly five years after police said he cut the necks of his wife and 3-month-old son. Craig Vandewege, 40, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. His attorney, Steve Gordon, declined to comment on the case.
FORT WORTH, TX
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

Former prison guard tried to kill inmate by spraying his cigarettes with poisonous spray because he insulted him, pleads guilty

As the crime rate across the country has an increasing trend and more and more offenders are serving their prison sentences, prison incidents have started to rise proportionately as well. From time to time, we hear about incidents in prisons between inmates due to their unresolved disputes from the past, but sometimes, there are incidents between correctional officers and prisoners.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
thebrag.com

Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy