ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

German prosecutors widen Continental investigation to executives

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

HAMBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have widened their investigation at automotive supplier Continental AG (CONG.DE) to include former Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart and finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer, whose surprise departure was announced late on Wednesday.

The car parts maker is one of the manufacturers under investigation on suspicion of hiding illegal levels of pollution following a regulatory clampdown on toxic fumes triggered by Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) 2015 admission that it had cheated emissions tests.

The software used in the 1.6 litre diesel engine Volkswagen developed for sale in Europe came from Continental, though the supplier has said it was not involved in the manipulation as engine controls are programmed by clients themselves.

The individuals now under investigation are suspected of breach of trust, failure to fulfil supervisory duties and being an accessory to fraud, the Hanover prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The people under investigation also include a former board member of Continental's Powertrain unit and two employees below board level, prosecutors said, without naming the persons.

"This development shook us," Continental's works council said in a statement.

"We at Continental are paying dearly for the focus on profit at any price. Therefore, we call for a return to what the company stands for: trust, reliability, transparency and openness. We demand a new start with more courage to be honest," it said.

Continental, Degenhart and Schaefer declined to comment.

Shares in Continental were down 3.3% by 1145 GMT.

Continental said late on Wednesday it would replace Schaefer as finance chief, and that Chief Executive Nikolai Setzer would take over his responsibilities for now.

The investigators had already searched Continental's compliance department in Frankfurt and a private residence that was not Schaefer's flat earlier in November, a spokesperson for the authorities said on Thursday.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

Continental's fired CFO criminally investigated over dieselgate

Continental AG’s former Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer, whose contract was abruptly terminated this week, and two other former executives are among the 61 suspects German prosecutors have been investigating over the firm’s role in the diesel scandal. The probe into Schaefer, as well as ex-board members Elmar Degenhart and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Suspected Omicron case found in Germany, regional minister says

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has probably arrived in Germany, a minister in the western state of Hesse said on Saturday after mutations were found in a passenger arriving from South Africa. "Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continental Ag#Europe#Frankfurt#Hamburg#German
WEHT/WTVW

Russia names 51 people presumed dead in coal mine accident

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have released the names of 51 presumed victims of a devastating methane explosion in a coal mine in Siberia, a toll that makes the accident the deadliest since 2010. The list with names of 46 miners and five rescuers was published online by the government of the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, where the mine is located. Authorities had initially reported 52 fatalities, but search teams found one survivor Friday morning in what officials described as a “miracle.” Regional officials have declared three days of mourning while Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into potential safety violations. The director of the mine and two senior managers were detained.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

China Oct industrial profits grow 24.6% y/y

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a faster pace in October, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, providing a buffer for a faltering economy battered by soaring raw material prices. Profits in October rose 24.6% from a year earlier to 818.7 billion yuan ($128.1...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

China brings e-cigarettes under tobacco monopoly law

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China amended its tobacco monopoly law on Friday to include e-cigarettes, stepping up regulation of the fast-growing vaping industry in the world's largest tobacco market. The cabinet order, published on the Chinese government's website and signed off by Premier Li Keqiang, comes into effect immediately.
CHINA
Reuters

LATAM Airlines files restructuring plan to exit bankruptcy

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chile's LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM.SN) said on Friday it has filed a reorganization plan, proposing an $8.19 billion infusion of capital into the group, in a bid to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The financing proposal will include a mix of new equity, convertible notes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Czech Republic reports 20,315 daily coronavirus cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 20,315 new coronavirus cases for Friday, the first week-on-week drop in the daily tally in two months, although its hospitals were still filling and the government toughened restrictions. On the same day last week, the country of 10.7 million people reported 22,957 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy and France sign agreement on space launchers

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy and France clinched an accord on Friday to strengthen their cooperation on space launchers as part of a broader bilateral treaty. Among the goals laid out in the bilateral treaty were pledges to reinforce military connections, including at an industrial level, and work together in the space sector.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

India's Paytm Sept net loss widens, says maintains growth momentum

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - India's One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYT.NS), the parent of fintech firm Paytm, said on Saturday its net loss for the three months through September widened by 8.4% as expenses rose. Paytm, reporting its earnings publicly for the first time since this month's stock market...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Kenya Is Auctioning 73 Deserted Aircraft. A Boeing 707 for $2,500?

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is aiming to sell 73 derelict airplanes that have been abandoned at various Kenyan airports, according to ch-aviation. The aircraft that likely once flew around the world will be available for viewing before the auctions start with some selling as low as $58. The auction dates and local times are the following:
WORLD
WEHT/WTVW

Russia: Death toll from Siberian coal mine fire raised to 52

MOSCOW (AP) — A devastating fire swept through a Siberian coal mine Thursday, killing 52 miners and rescuers about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian news reports said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for […]
ACCIDENTS
MarketWatch

Chinese regulators ask Didi Global to delist from NYSE: report

China's regulators are asking technology watchdog has asked Didi Global Inc. to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, reported Bloomberg News on Friday. over concerns the mobile transportation company could leak sensitive information. Citing sources, the report said the Cyperspace Administration of China, which looks after data security, has made the request. Plans would include either privatization at the $14 per share IPO price when it listed in June, or a Hong Kong share float that would be at a discount, those sources added. Neither Didi nor the China tech agency responded to requests by Bloomberg for comment. Didi shares closed Wednesday at $8.11. Shares of stakeholder Softbank slumped 5% on Friday, with global markets also weighed by news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

EDGE WEEKLY: Widening the net

In The Edge Malaysia this week — Malaysia is proposing to withdraw its tax exemption on foreign-sourced income from Jan 1, 2022. While it could generate additional revenue for the country, the implications of this major change on the tax system will be far-reaching for businesses and individuals.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy