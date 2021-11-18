ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalls 7,600 U.S. vehicles for potential air bag issue

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdpL6_0d0WOUhz00

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

How much does it cost to charge a Tesla?

When thinking about a future electric vehicle purchase like a Tesla, your first thought might be, “how much does a Tesla cost?” Well, we’ve already covered that for you. If you’re like many people and are new to the world of electric vehicles, your next question might be, “how much does it cost to charge a Tesla?”
CARS
Interesting Engineering

A Major Tesla Server Outage Has Left Electric Vehicles Stalled Worldwide

Tesla cars have had their fair share of issues. There was a design flaw that caused the bumpers to fall off Tesla Model 3s. There was the Autopilot’s Full Self-Driving feature that mistook the moon for a yellow light slowing down the car at inappropriate times. And finally, there were all the issues encountered with the "Smart Summon" feature which gave the cars the ability to find their owners in parking lots.
CARS
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall
Zacks.com

Time for Electric Vehicle ETFs Instead of Rivian & Tesla?

RIVN - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) -- lately. Rivian Automotive, the electric-vehicle company backed by Amazon.com Inc. (. AMZN - Free Report) (which has 20% stake in the automaker) and Ford Motor went public on Nov 10, 2021 through a high-profile IPO. As many as 153 million shares were sold at an initial offering price of $78.00, valuing the company at $66.5 billion. The shares of Rivian jumped 48.3% since the debut.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

The Race To Catch Tesla In Electric Vehicle Sales

Originally posted on EVANNEX. As the legacy automakers increase their commitment to electric vehicles, just about all the auto industry analysts expect that Tesla’s currently dominating market share will erode. However, this is a generalization that glosses over a certain amount of disagreement, and a whole lot of uncertainty. How...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Tesla recalls Model S, X for faulty driver-side airbags

Tesla announced this week that it is recalling approximately 7,600 2021 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs to address a potentially faulty driver-side airbag that can be damaged during deployment, resulting in inadequate protection for the driver. "A torn airbag may not adequately protect an occupant in a crash,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
insurancebusinessmag.com

Tesla recall: what's happening?

Electric vehicle company Tesla has issued a recall order for more than 2,800 of its vehicles over an issue with their front suspension bolts, which could loosen and result in a dangerous loss of vehicle stability. The company’s recall affects Model 3 cars from the model years 2019, 2020, and...
BUSINESS
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: playsets, power banks and utility vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Check your backyard, in case you have this recalled playset. The wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative design on the wooden roof pose an entrapment hazard to children. Children can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.
LINCOLN, NE
KPLC TV

VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen Group is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because an electric cable problem can cause a computer to disable the passenger air bag. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2020 Audi A4, RS5, A5, S4 and S5 models. VW says in...
CARS
wxxinews.org

An update on the state of electric vehicles in the U.S.

President Biden has a plan to accelerate the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. If effective, his plan would result in 50 percent of all new vehicle purchases being EVs by 2030. A set of federal incentives would push toward that goal. According to research from Edmunds in August, EVs made up for 2.2 percent of new vehicle sales in the U.S. That's up from 1.4 percent in the first half of 2020. We examine the state of electric vehicle with our guests:
POLITICS
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
The Verge

Toyota’s new electric SUV has a solar roof and a steering yoke like Tesla

Toyota released new details about its upcoming electric compact SUV, the BZ4X, which includes an optional solar roof and a steering yoke similar to the one featured in the latest version of the Tesla Model S. The steering yoke, which Toyota describes as having a “wing-shape,” employs a steer-by-wire system,...
CARS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Important Recall Info That MAY Affect Your Vehicle

Manufacturer : Navistar, Inc. Manufacturer : Navistar, Inc. Subject : iABS Securing Screws Improperly Tightened. Subject : Crane Shear Plates May Develop Fatigue Cracks. Subject : Alternator Power Cable Connection May be Loose. Make Model Model Years. THOMAS BUILT BUSES SAF-T-LINER EFX 2020-2022. THOMAS BUILT BUSES SAF-T-LINER HDX 2020-2022. NHTSA...
CARS
honknews.com

Tesla’s electric car burst, driver died on the spot

Tesla’s electric car driver died after the vehicle ignited after the accident, according to firefighters at the scene in Clermont County. According to the sender, the crash occurred around 4 pm. Monday morning at Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue. The dispatcher reported that Tesla hit Paul and the driver...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Toyota recalls more than 220k cars for brake issues

PLANO, Texas — Toyota issued a safety recall for approximately 227,400 Camry vehicles for model year 2018-2019. The recall is because the sedans can suddenly lose power assist in the brake system, The Associated Press reported. In a statement, Toyota said the issue is caused by some parts of the...
CARS
AFP

Tesla drivers back behind wheel after server problem, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reported late Friday that an app problem that was keeping a number of drivers worldwide from using their cars was on the mend after a server issue was resolved. Multiple Tesla drivers tweeted that they were no longer able to start their cars with their phone apps and had to use keycards if they were lucky enough to be carrying theirs with them. Musk responded directly to a South Korean driver who reported receiving a message about a server error while attempting to connect with his Tesla Model 3 via the app on his iPhone. Functionality should "be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk tweeted.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy