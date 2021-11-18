Whitmer urges Michiganders to get their COVID-19 boosters

LANSING (WWJ) -- The Food and Drug administration is expected to give approval of COVID-19 boosters for adults this week and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging all vaccinated Michiganders to start planning on receiving the shots.

“As we continue facing COVID, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated, and if you’re eligible, get your booster shot,” said Whitmer.

All residents 18 and up who have received their second dose at least six months ago are being urged by Whitmer to schedule their booster shot following FDA approval.

She also called on parents to get their children -- who are 5 and older -- to get vaccinated to prevent them from getting sick, being hospitalized or developing long-term symptoms from COVID.

Further, she is pushing for long-term care facilities to prioritize scheduling onsite clinics for the delivery of boosters to residents and staff in order to protect those that are at the highest-risk.

So far, the state has administered over 1.1 million booster shots.