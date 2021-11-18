Thursday morning weather forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Thanksgiving week and you are in the right place when it comes to keeping up with the most detailed forecast for what to expect on Thanksgiving day. Not only will we have what to expect on Thanksgiving day but we will also really be focused on the days around Thanksgiving too. No matter if you are staying home or out and about traveling we will have you covered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For today, we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Pittsburgh’s high temperature is 43° for today. Yesterday we hit 48 degrees. Afternoon highs should...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO