Thursday morning weather forecast

By Joanne Feldman
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday is still pretty pleasant overall today despite a cold...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox26houston.com

Sunday evening leading into Monday morning weather forecast

After some rain Sunday evening, cool and dry air moves into Southeast Texas to start the week. Monday starts mostly cloudy with the sunshine returning in the afternoon. The next front should bring a soggy Thanksgiving for Houston. Black Friday could start off with some showers but things look to clear for the afternoon and into the start of the weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Georgia State
fox5atlanta.com

Monday morning weather forecast

The rain has come to the end for most of north Georgia and now the winds are sweeping in. Get ready for colder air to work its way into the area behind the breezes.
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says we have falling temperatures with conditions turning windy and colder after a few morning showers. A cold night is ahead. Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny and seasonable.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Windy, Winter-Like Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Thanksgiving week and you are in the right place when it comes to keeping up with the most detailed forecast for what to expect on Thanksgiving day. Not only will we have what to expect on Thanksgiving day but we will also really be focused on the days around Thanksgiving too. No matter if you are staying home or out and about traveling we will have you covered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For today, we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Pittsburgh’s high temperature is 43° for today. Yesterday we hit 48 degrees. Afternoon highs should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#North Georgia
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Morning With Wind Chills In The Teens

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold day is ahead to start the week. Monday starts off cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the lower teens. Afternoon highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures climb to the 40s by Tuesday with sunny skies. Skies stay dry Wednesday, but showers develop overnight into early Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL

