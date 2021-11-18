Special prosecutor to probe alleged bullying at Churubusco Middle School

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – A Huntington County prosecutor will take on a case surrounding alleged misconduct surrounding a group of middle schoolers at Churubusco Middle School.

Huntington County Prosecutor Jeremy Nix has accepted the role as a special prosecutor.

“I am reviewing the evidence submitted as expeditiously as the volume of evidence will allow,” Nix told WANE 15.

Nix added he would not have any further statements until a review has been completed and any filing decisions are made.

Allegations were raised during a Smith-Green Community Schools board meeting in late October. During the public comment section, one parent alleged that several students were being urinated on while in a middle school locker room. The parent also claimed that some students were touched inappropriately.

The investigation is being handled by multiple police agencies, including Indiana State Police.

