Motorola's lineup expands all the way into high-end devices, but the company really shines in the budget space. The Moto G series has seen several changes since it launched in 2013 (first under Google ownership, then under Lenovo), but its central concept remains the same: budget specs and minimal software tweaks for an affordable price. This year's Moto G Power is one of its latest releases, delivering a massive 5,000mAh battery for multi-day use. A new version is on its way for next year, and now we're getting a better idea of how it'll look and what it'll pack inside.

