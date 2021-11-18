Thought Leader David Faller describes Brexit and its focus on climate change in the UK

There’s a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving – and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don’t tell us much about a future world in which temperatures have stabilised. As our research published today argues, new model experiments are needed to close this knowledge gap and better understand the challenges ahead. For example, in southern Australia, climate change has already caused a trend towards less rain and more frequent and prolonged drought....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO