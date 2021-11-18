ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

Northwestern Medical Center to bring on-call recovery coaches into ER

By Shaun Robinson
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMSuN_0d0WMVWI00
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans on Monday, June 21, 2021. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Turning Point of Franklin County is working with Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans to provide on-call recovery coaches for the hospital’s emergency department.

The program, set to start next month, will connect patients who may need treatment for substance use disorder with Turning Point coaches in long-term recovery.

Coaches will have “a compassionate conversation” with these patients, said Holly Hager, a Turning Point coach.

They’ll also share resources such as options for rehabilitation and housing, and will check in with patients in the days following their emergency room visit.

Hager recalled being in the emergency room herself while she was using. It could be beneficial for another person in that same position to see someone who had made it through to “the other side of addiction,” she said.

“That’s really powerful,” she said. “We can connect with people and let them know that there’s hope, that they matter and that recovery is possible.”

The program is funded by a $125,000 federal grant. At least five coaches will be available from the outset to cover shifts every day of the week, Hager said.

Denise Smith, Blueprint program manager at Northwestern Medical Center, said nurses in the emergency department are often busy and they may not have time to talk about patients’ social-emotional needs.

“The (emergency department) can get overwhelming,” she said. “They’re monitoring vital signs. They’re communicating with the doctors. They’re inputting information.”

People who come into the emergency department with substance abuse disorder often are at a low point in their addiction, Smith said, which can provide a good opportunity for reflection.

“It can be very critical at those moments in time to help support people in changing their trajectory and the behaviors that they’re engaged in,” she said.

In Franklin County, Hager said the most common substance that Turning Point sees people using is alcohol. That’s only increased during the pandemic, she said.

Many hospitals in Vermont already have peer support programs in place through their local Turning Point organizations, Hager said. The University of Vermont Medical Center, she noted, has had a similar program in place for several years.

Statewide, she said, recovery coaches made contact with 8,000 people last year.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Northwestern Medical Center to bring on-call recovery coaches into ER .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
VTDigger

Juneteenth to be a paid holiday in Essex Junction

Communities around the state are figuring out how to honor the day of the year that, 156 years ago, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to inform remaining enslaved people that the Civil War had ended and they were free. Read the story on VTDigger here: Juneteenth to be a paid holiday in Essex Junction.
ESSEX, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Call#Emergency Department#Turning Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
VTDigger

Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun: With Covid cases rising, Gov. Scott must do more

We need the governor to do more to protect Vermonters: universal indoor masking in public places, providing housing through motel vouchers for all who need them, and a new state of emergency to implement further policies as needed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun: With Covid cases rising, Gov. Scott must do more.
EDUCATION
VTDigger

Erica Walch: Test scores show Vermont students have been doing poorly

If the State Board of Education can't intervene to improve education at public schools, perhaps it can move forward to support the establishment of public charter schools that will do the job that most people assume public schools ought to be doing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Erica Walch: Test scores show Vermont students have been doing poorly.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont regulators OK revised Springfield Hospital budget

Demand for hospital beds across the region has been up in recent months amid the surge of the delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 and worsening chronic illnesses due to delays in seeking care earlier in the pandemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont regulators OK revised Springfield Hospital budget.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy