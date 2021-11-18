What Hurts has learned from relationship with Peyton Manning

I mentioned having a chance to personally witness the reactions of these young football players when they found out they were receiving this new gear. Last year we went down to Rogersville, Tennessee, which is about an hour from Knoxville, where I played in college. We awarded Rogersville Middle School in Tennessee with new equipment from Riddell. It’s really hard to describe, and we have video to capture it. You just can’t duplicate these players’ reactions and their sense of pride, but also their excitement. They couldn’t have been more respectful and appreciative of Riddell’s efforts. The coaches at Rogersville Middle School are awesome and inspiring. These coaches are teaching proper tackling, proper blocking techniques, and now they have the proper equipment to help them further advance this concept of Smarter Football. Also, giving away the equipment in Tennessee with that special group of kids, just an hour away from my alma mater, made it even more special. In the NFL, you get whatever kind of gear you need all the time, but not everyone gets to reach that point. This was a unique day where these kids got to be treated like NFL players, and that was pretty cool to witness and be a part of.

