ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Hurts has learned from relationship with Peyton Manning

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Hurts loves watching all the greats. It just so happens that he has a direct line of communication with one of them. The Eagles 23-year-old quarterback on Wednesday said he still keeps in contact with Peyton Manning over four years after he attended the Manning Passing Academy back in...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning makes hilarious remark about father Archie

ESPN’s decision to have Peyton and Eli Manning commentate on “Monday Night Football” keeps paying off, as the pair continue to deliver television gold. The Manning brothers were joined by guest Jon Stewart for the first quarter of Monday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. Stewart repeatedly bemoaned the state of the Giants, and at one point asked both Mannings if father Archie could “make more Mannings” for the team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning’s Honest Admission

It doesn’t sound like Peyton Manning will be joining an NFL ownership group anytime soon. The NFL world has constantly speculated about the former Denver Broncos quarterback joining an ownership group at some point. The Broncos are expected to have a new owner at some point in the future and many believe it could be Manning.
NFL
rockytopinsider.com

VFL Peyton Manning Has a Message for the Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning will be back in Neyland Stadium this Saturday afternoon to see the Vols host No. 1 Georgia. However, during the week leading up to the game, Manning also had a message for the Bulldogs. On Thursday, Manning joined “The Steam Room”, a podcast hosted by...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES QB JALEN HURTS HAS A MENTOR IN PEYTON MANNING!

If you’re a young quarterback who still has not played an entire year’s schedule in the NFL, it must be nice to be able to get advice from a Hall of Famer. The Eagles Jalen Hurts is close with Peyton Manning, who played for the Colts and Broncos during his 17-year career.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Thomas Has Hilarious Story About Peyton Manning

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning wanted to get as much help as possible on the Denver Broncos’ offensive line while trying to win his second Super Bowl title. Manning wanted the Broncos to trade for Browns legend Joe Thomas ahead of the 2015 trade deadline, but Thomas...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles#Coop#The Pro Football Hall#Espn And Hurts#Nicholls State University
wearebreakingnews.com

Broncos To Pay Tribute To Peyton Manning

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado, USA (AP) – The Denver Broncos haven’t had much success since Peyton Manning retired, a month after becoming the first starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl with two different teams. Yet Manning’s legacy lives on at Empower Field at Mile High, where he will be honored Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Warning For Georgia Before Tennessee Game

In just under 48 hours, Georgia will take the field for a contest against the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown. Before the game kicks off, Volunteers legend Peyton Manning had a warning for the Bulldogs. He thinks Kirby Smart and company need to be on high alert heading into the game this weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has some of the best private QB coaches in the business: Peyton Manning and ‘Mr. Archie’

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked down at his iPhone, which had been going off a lot after the Eagles defeated the Denver Broncos last Sunday. After accounting for 233 of the Eagles’ 386 offensive yards, Hurts was relaxing, scrolling through messages from family and friends. His support system stood by him when he struggled early and rumors popped up about the Eagles possibly replacing him next season. Heck, the rumors had even dogged him during his success over the past three games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yitzi Weiner @ Authority Magazine

Peyton Manning, On What He Wishes Someone Told Him When He Started

I mentioned having a chance to personally witness the reactions of these young football players when they found out they were receiving this new gear. Last year we went down to Rogersville, Tennessee, which is about an hour from Knoxville, where I played in college. We awarded Rogersville Middle School in Tennessee with new equipment from Riddell. It’s really hard to describe, and we have video to capture it. You just can’t duplicate these players’ reactions and their sense of pride, but also their excitement. They couldn’t have been more respectful and appreciative of Riddell’s efforts. The coaches at Rogersville Middle School are awesome and inspiring. These coaches are teaching proper tackling, proper blocking techniques, and now they have the proper equipment to help them further advance this concept of Smarter Football. Also, giving away the equipment in Tennessee with that special group of kids, just an hour away from my alma mater, made it even more special. In the NFL, you get whatever kind of gear you need all the time, but not everyone gets to reach that point. This was a unique day where these kids got to be treated like NFL players, and that was pretty cool to witness and be a part of.
The Big Lead

Peyton Manning Talked Draymond Green Into Swearing on the ManningCast

Draymond Green followed Phil Mickelson on the ManningCast during the San Francisco 49ers - Los Angeles Rams game. Peyton Manning asked Draymond about being friends with Charles Barkley and Green told the story of the first time he visited the Inside the NBA set and met Barkley. Green was basically ready to fight and Barkley completely disarmed him with niceness. Green said that he showed up ready to "kick his you-know-what." Peyton then encouraged him until Green said "ass."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy