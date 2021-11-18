ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Baby formula is getting harder to find amid supply chain issues

By Joe Hiti
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith supply chain issues affecting products across the globe, stores continue to have trouble keeping numerous products on shelves, with the latest shortages including baby formula. The drugstore chain Walgreens shared with CNN that the demand for infant...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
INDUSTRY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Local Grocers Work To Keep Shelves Stocked For Thanksgiving Amid Supply Chain Issues

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and shoppers who haven't started yet may have a problem. Store shelves don't fill up as fast and prices on holiday staples are up. News 9 went into Homeland on NE 36th Street to see how shoppers make sure all their turkey day favorites are on the table and to see about how much a holiday dinner for six would cost.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bizjournals

Editorial: Finding ways to alleviate supply chain shortages

There’s no easy solution, and it’s too big a challenge for any one group to solve. That said, I am seeing how companies are finding ways to alleviate — albeit not eliminate — the pain and deliver products to the best of their abilities.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Formulas#Baby Formula#Drugstore#Cnn#Mead Johnson Nutrition
fox10phoenix.com

Small businesses prepare for Black Friday amid supply chain issues

Black Friday 2021 might be a bit different that those of years past, as some items might be hard to come by due to ongoing supply chain problems that rose out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, small businesses in the Phoenix area are preparing for that big day. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
SMALL BUSINESS
fayettecountyrecord.com

Supply Chain Issues in the Land of Plenty

The Thanksgiving season is upon us. I heard on the radio the other day that we were supposed to go grocery shopping early to avoid the holiday being “ruined.” The shelves are empty, we are told. But in reality, you just have to be a little flexible. But if I have to eat brussels sprouts instead of green beans on Thanksgiving, I think we’ll be alright. Whatever it is, it’ll taste better than…
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walgreens
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Insurance Gets Technological

Kinetic Insurance is a new division from wearable manufacturer Kinetic and Nationwide’s E&S/Specialty division that focuses on tapping technology for worker safety. The new underwriting agreement allows employees to use wearable technology, provided by Kinetic, which is designed to reduce injuries and losses while driving the policyholder’s safety program and culture. According to actuary firm Perr & Knight, the Kinetic technology reduces injury frequency up to 50-60% and lost workdays by 72%. Kinetic Insurance is an example of companies putting more focus on insurance, technology and employee retention as the labor shortage continues to disruption the supply chain.
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

Siemens CEO on leading amid supply chain chaos

Barbara Humpton, Siemens CEO, shares what she feels is imperative for business leaders. this is the imperative for leadership. Business leadership today, I was in Scotland last week and and the number one theme you hear coming out of this is governments will be able to articulate certain commitments and goals, but business is going to have to carry this across the line. So in the US with this investment in infrastructure right now, I believe we have to be holding these multiple goals in mind at once. Yes, we want to build and we want it more sustainable and we want it more equitable. Can we spend every dollar with a focus on those factors seemingly contradictory in some cases, but that's our job, our job is to is to lead the way through that maze and it sounds like a job that must be a collaborative one where if it's really kind of in every company for itself ethos where competition and squashing the other, the other team is the only thing on your mind, you won't maybe we'll be able to reach some of these goals showing a little bit for our theme, but it is what it is meaningful, it's something that's come up in all of our, all of our panels, I think that's really true when we come to talking about managing supply chain. So, you know right now everyone is trying to place orders, build chips, there's some clearly weird things going on in terms of inventory and where that sits around the world and nobody, you know, if demand drops and the situation we're in at the moment isn't because there because there's a supply issue per se is because there's just so much demand and don't actually matter whether you're building chips in Taiwan or on the moon, there's a finite amount of capacity that is that is being over consumed at the moment. But you know, the nature of the industry is cyclical. It will probably slow down at some point if it slows down just the time when all this new capacity comes on, that's a bit of an issue and nobody wants to be kind of holding a lot of inventory somewhere.
BUSINESS
wtvy.com

Taziki’s gets creative to deal with supply chain issues

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are impacting local restaurants forcing them to get creative to ensure their menu options remain the same for customers. Taziki’s is watching current supply chain issues and it’s doing everything it can to secure suppliers to keep their customers happy and their bellies full.
Aviation Week

The Real Aerospace Supply Chain Issues

The average American or European probably has heard the words “supply chain” more in the last few months than in the entire rest of their lives, and for good reasons. Worker shortages, vaccine mandates, rising inflation and shipping delays are just some of the problems that have slowed delivery of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KESQ News Channel 3

Supply chain issues affecting local Thanksgiving shopping

If you're planning to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday this year, you may want to get your shopping done as soon as possible. Some of those staple Thanksgiving items are at risk for shortages as the supply chain issues continue across the country. "The prices are way up," said Coachella Valley resident Darlene Bjork. "I was The post Supply chain issues affecting local Thanksgiving shopping appeared first on KESQ.
ECONOMY
KRON4 News

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
ECONOMY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supply chain issues, rising food prices

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, enthusiasm about the holiday is mounting. Meanwhile, it seems prices are also expected to be high for both shoppers and businesses this season.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox10phoenix.com

Food banks struggling amid supply chain crisis

Supply chain issues have been causing problems for businesses and organizations, and that coupled with rising inflation is putting a strain on food banks. As a result, officials with St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix say more donations are needed ahead of the holiday season. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the story.
PHOENIX, AZ
Los Angeles Business Journal

TrueCar Sales Fall Amid Supply Chain Shortages

Santa Monica-based automotive technology platform TrueCar Inc.’s sales tumbled as supply chain issues rocked the company, according to its third quarter earnings report. The company reported $55 million in revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down nearly 29% year over year from the $77.2 million it brought in the year before. Its losses a share were 7 cents, compared to earnings of 9 cents a share in the same quarter last year.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eyewitness News

CT '21: A closer look at the supply chain issues

(WFSB) -- We've been hearing about supply chain issues for the past several weeks and how they're impacting the movement of goods around the country. If you've been to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed that prices are going up on some products and other products are hard to find.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

DHL Express U.S. CEO on Tackling Supply Chain Issues Ahead of Holidays

With the shortage of shipping containers and truck drivers, the global supply chain is taking a beating just ahead of the holiday season. As retailers gear up to meet higher demand, DHL Express is adding capacity, both in infrastructure and aviation. Greg Hewitt, U.S. CEO at DHL Express, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to provide some additional details on the ramped-up investments.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy