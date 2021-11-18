Palantir: A New Chapter In The Philosophy Of Software

You know you don't work for a top-tier tech company if it hasn't tossed every engineer's laptop in favor of a massive order of the brand-new M1 MacBook Pros. We're only partially kidding. Shopify, Twitter and Uber are just the latest tech companies to publicly announce that they would be providing the new M1 Max MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM to their engineers because of the tremendous processing power available on the fully loaded Apple silicon laptops. The newest Pro laptop has so much power that it basically doubles the capability of any other existing laptop — leaving Intel-powered computers totally in the dust — and has all the features and functions Apple users have been begging for for years, including the return of useful ports and the end of the touch bar.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO