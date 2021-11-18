Palantir: A New Chapter In The Philosophy Of Software

Microsoft continues its reign as the King of Software as its enterprise value crosses $2.5T. It's also making forays into enterprise applications for the metaverse. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are two of the most revered software leaders worldwide. Notwithstanding, MSFT is easily the bigger brother here as it boasts an enterprise value (EV) of $2.52T. In contrast, ADBE's EV is only worth $326B, as it trails the King of Software by a wide margin. Despite that, Adobe has been growing rapidly and has an exceptionally wide moat in the creative industries. It has also extended its leadership into both the B2B and B2C channels, as it leverages its huge 2023 TAM worth $147B. Therefore, there's a tremendous amount of potential growth for the creative software leader to tap.
