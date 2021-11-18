ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Palantir: A New Chapter In The Philosophy Of Software

By The Abstract Investor
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Palantir makes for a compelling long-term play post Q3 earnings. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been a polarizing stock for as long as it has been traded. Technology enthusiasts love it, while the more traditional financial analysts find it more than a notch too expensive. So who's got the thesis right? and...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Amazon.com Inc. creates new software engineering program with Nashville Software School

Amazon, in another effort to find workers with software skills, sought out a nearly 10-year-old Nashville nonprofit whose mission is training that kind of talent. Nashville Software School announced a new software engineering certificate program on Monday, based on a curriculum from Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN). Amazon approached Nashville Software...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Palantir Shares Are Falling

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Palantir reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. Palantir also reported quarterly sales of $392.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $385.02 million by 1.8%. This is a 35% increase over sales of $289.37 million in the same period last year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cathie Wood's ARK further reduces Unity Software stake after deal to buy more Palantir

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest kept selling Unity Software after the company announced a $1.6 billion deal to buy Peter Jackson's Weta Digital, according to the disclosure of daily trading activity of the firm's site, selling $27 million worth of shares. ARK had sold Unity shares on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the group's quarterly results. By contrast, ARK's funds increased their purchases of Palantir Technologies , buying $29 million worth of stock, a day after poorly-received results.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Palantir 'Super Excited' About New Crypto Security Software, Says All Clients 'Welcome To Pay Us In Crypto'

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar said at the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the company was going to be a “massive accelerant” for cryptocurrency businesses. What Happened: “We are super excited about Foundry for Crypto. We see a unique fit with fast-growing crypto companies that need...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Pltr#Saas#Palantir Website#Foundry Gotham
Seeking Alpha

Adobe Vs. Microsoft Stock: 2 Long-Term Leaders To Dominate The Software Space

Microsoft continues its reign as the King of Software as its enterprise value crosses $2.5T. It's also making forays into enterprise applications for the metaverse. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are two of the most revered software leaders worldwide. Notwithstanding, MSFT is easily the bigger brother here as it boasts an enterprise value (EV) of $2.52T. In contrast, ADBE's EV is only worth $326B, as it trails the King of Software by a wide margin. Despite that, Adobe has been growing rapidly and has an exceptionally wide moat in the creative industries. It has also extended its leadership into both the B2B and B2C channels, as it leverages its huge 2023 TAM worth $147B. Therefore, there's a tremendous amount of potential growth for the creative software leader to tap.
MARKETS
protocol.com

The M1 Macs are the new software engineer status symbol

You know you don't work for a top-tier tech company if it hasn't tossed every engineer's laptop in favor of a massive order of the brand-new M1 MacBook Pros. We're only partially kidding. Shopify, Twitter and Uber are just the latest tech companies to publicly announce that they would be providing the new M1 Max MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM to their engineers because of the tremendous processing power available on the fully loaded Apple silicon laptops. The newest Pro laptop has so much power that it basically doubles the capability of any other existing laptop — leaving Intel-powered computers totally in the dust — and has all the features and functions Apple users have been begging for for years, including the return of useful ports and the end of the touch bar.
COMPUTERS
Seeking Alpha

Fogo Hospitality Targets $100 Million U.S. IPO

Fogo Hospitality has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO. Fogo Hospitality (FOGO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm operates a growing network of Brazilian full-service steakhouse restaurants in the U.S. under the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
softwareengineeringdaily.com

Palantir Has Lost The Mirari

Always take some time out of your day to sample a nice Amazon Prime Pizza, exclusively delivered by Amazon and the team and Amazon Web Services.
FOOD & DRINKS
noisypixel.net

Action RPG ‘Action Taimanin’ Launches Chapter 16 Content in New Update

Gremory Games announced that the Lilith-developed action RPG Action Taimanin has launched a new update on PC-Steam. Beginning on November 9, players can play through Main Quest Chapter 16: Momochi Toyo Part 2, the renewal of Arena Tower, and costumes for the intimacy system with characters. This update added three...
VIDEO GAMES
insideradio.com

Spotify Starts A New Chapter With Deal To Buy Audiobook Company Findaway.

First came music, then podcasts. Now Spotify is expanding its lineup of spoken word content with a deal to buy the audiobook company Findaway. The streamer says the move will bring audiobooks to its users worldwide as Findaway’s technology infrastructure helps it quickly scale its audiobook catalog. “It is Spotify’s...
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Software is delivering new value to automakers and consumers

Modern vehicles rely heavily on software to provide the performance and functionality that consumers have come to expect. Software now underpins virtually all elements of the vehicle, from basic cockpit functions to new safety features and powertrain management systems. The advances in connected vehicle software are helping OEMs to find...
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Trade Alert - Long AVAX-USD, The Cryptocurrency Of Avalanche

In a departure from Bull & Bear Trading's usual stock trading ideas, I have purchased the cryptocurrency AVAX-USD via my Coinbase account. Avalanche Network (AVAX-USD) is the Directed Acyclic Graph, or DAG, technology that is unique from other blockchains. AVAX's DAG technology is possibly more efficient than other blockchains. This increased efficiency may make AVAX a disruptor technology among the disruptive category of blockchain technologies. Avalanche supports its corresponding cryptocurrency AVAX-USD. Avalanche's DAG technology may be disruptive to the blockchain technology space due to its ability to combine speed, utility, security, and accuracy at a superior level to other blockchains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Samba TV Begins $75 Million IPO Rollout

Samba TV has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ. Samba TV (SMBA) has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides viewership data for Internet connected televisions...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Advanced Human Imaging shares drop 16% in trading debut

Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) American Depository Shares have fallen 16% in its first day of trading. Shares opened at $5.10 after the IPO was priced at $10.50 per unit. Each unit consists of two ADS and one warrant to purchase one ADS. As of 1149a ET, shares were trading at...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Buying Any Dip After A Deep Dive Into Airbnb

Airbnb is a business that is on the verge of firing on all cylinders. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome S Ghafir as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

The Most Inflationary Aspect Of Build Back Better Will Force A Fed Rate Hike

The U.S. House has passed the Build Back Better Act setting up a vote in the Senate. On Friday, the U.S. House passed the "Build Back Better" spending plan moving it to the Senate for another vote. The Biden administration has presented the effort as a sweeping update to the nation's social safety net and an effort at addressing climate change. While there is still uncertainty regarding a final passage and the provisions may be updated, we expect one of the most high-profile elements in the extension of the child tax credit (CTC) to go through. In our view, the CTC as a form of stimulus is already a key culprit in current inflationary trends which can accelerate into 2022. The setup suggests the Fed could be forced to turn more hawkish with a rate hike sooner rather than later adding to market volatility.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seeking Alpha

Arbutus Biopharma: Recent Acquisition Of Dicerna Makes It An Attractive Investment

Recent Acquisition of RNAi drug maker Dicerna by Novo Nordisk makes a case for eventual partnership/buyout of Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) is a biotech that should be on every long-term investor's radar. Not just the mere fact that it's using RNAi science to tackle a very large market opportunity, which is Hepatitis B. I believe it is greatly undervalued, especially since the recent acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $3.3 billion. The stock price has been struggling over the years, but I think that if one holds a long-term view in mind, then I believe Arbutus will ultimately deliver for its shareholders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy