Win A Cannabis Cultivation Tour With Mike Tyson As Tyson 2.0 Launches On 'Green Friday'

By Nina Zdinjak
 4 days ago
Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), through its exclusive partnership with Tyson 2.0 cannabis company launched with the legendary boxer Mike Tyson, confirmed Thursday that The Green Solution in Colorado will be the first dispensary in the nation to offer the much-anticipated Tyson 2.0 cannabis line on Nov. 26.

The Opening Round – Cultivation Tour With Tyson Himself

To celebrate the Black Friday launch – or 'Green Friday' as some are calling it – The Green Solution (TGS) and Tyson 2.0 are hosting a chance to win a grand prize that includes a cultivation tour with Mike Tyson, along with a swag bag containing Tyson 2.0 memorabilia and a $200 TGS gift card. The second-place winner will receive a pair of autographed boxing gloves and the third-place winner will take home a photograph also signed by Tyson who calls cannabis "life-changing."

“Cannabis puts me in a different state of mind; it relaxes me. I wish I would have discovered how it could help me earlier in life, because in my case, the more relaxed I am, the better I am," Tyson said. "Not just as a fighter, but in my daily life. I’ve been involved in every step of developing Tyson 2.0 and I am excited to have this platform to share with others what has been life-changing for me.”

Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0 told Benzinga that Tyson has personally tested all the new products.

“In partnership with Columbia Care and TGS, we are thrilled to launch the Tyson 2.0 line of products in Colorado,” Wilks said. “Tyson 2.0’s high potency flower products that have been tested and approved by Mike, will be available to Tyson fans throughout TGS’ dispensaries in Colorado and soon to other markets nationwide.”

Green Friday – It's A Thing

Tyson 2.0 flower will start selling at TGS shops on “Green Friday” – the company’s twist on Black Friday – for a limited time at an introductory price of $89.95 for one ounce. The line will debut several strains ranging from mild to high potency, including “Billy White,” “Clementine” and “Maui Wowie” sativa strains; “OG Kush” and “Haymaker” hybrids; and “Rocky Mountain Toad,” “Purple Punch” and “Blue Snow” indica strains.

New products, including 3.5-gram flower jars and pre-rolls, will be available at TGS in the coming months.

As the exclusive national cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of Tyson 2.0, Columbia Care will continue to roll out these products in new markets across the country and around the world.

“Tyson 2.0 and Columbia Care share a very similar mission in bringing the highest quality cannabis products, and the power of the cannabis plant, to customers and patients all over the world,” Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care told Benzinga.

“Through our footprint and scale, we knew we could make this partnership a reality. We’re excited to launch Tyson 2.0 products through The Green Solution in Colorado on Black Friday and know these products, which have been thoughtfully developed by Mike Tyson himself based on his own positive outcomes, will be well-received by customers in the market. We’re also looking forward to bringing them to more markets across the country in the coming months.”

Contest Details

TGS Green Lifestyle rewards members who purchase their Tyson 2.0 flower before Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022, will be automatically entered into the contest. Entrants do not need to be a member of Green Lifestyle rewards to win. No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway, but entrants must be 21 or older.

Photo: Courtesy of © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com via Wikimedia Commons

