ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Angel Recalls Being Told He Was 'Too Young' For WWE In 2016

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

Angel (Formerly Angel Garza) signed with WWE in 2019 after establishing his name in Mexico and IMPACT Wrestling. Garza became NXT Cruiserweight Champion within months of his television debut and has been regularly featured on television since signing. He is currently teaming with his cousin Humberto with the two coming up...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest had a big moment at WrestleMania as he teamed with Bad Bunny. Now that Bunny is preparing for his big 2022 tour, it appears that Priest is doing his own thing. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against each other in the kickoff show of the event. Priest’s fuse is short and he’s been on edge for a while. That all came to a head at Survivor Series.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angel Garza
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

WWE Smackdown Superstar injured after being speared by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest Superstar in WWE today. His career has gone on to a whole new level since he turned Heel. While the former Shield member was already an accomplished performer inside the ring, association with Paul Heyman has taken to his promos to another level as well.
WWE
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

WWE turned down Lady Frost because she is too old

In recent months, WWE has gone to fire several big names on its rosters, because these athletes had now spent their momentum in the company's rings, with the creative team of McMahon, who no longer had any kind of plans for them. After the countless layoffs of last year and...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Mexico#Combat#Angel Humberto
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Randy Orton Helps Young Fan At WWE Live Event In Birmingham

A video is currently making the rounds on social media, showing RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton helping out a young fan in the audience at a WWE live event this past Friday in the United Kingdom. Orton greeted fans at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham after R-K-Bro successfully defended...
WWE
Yardbarker

Ric Flair reveals fellow WWE legend is suffering from “really bad health issues”

WWE legend Ric Flair has revealed that Hulk Hogan is enduring a period of really ill health. Hogan is now 68-years-old and it’s safe to say that he hasn’t taken the best care of his body over the years. It’s no surprise that, as he enters his elder years, he’s suffering adverse effects from his actions during his youth.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Shocks With A Rock Bottom

This year's Survivor Series has been nearly as much of an event featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson than the current "Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns, but that didn't stop the current Universal Champion from paying homage to his cousin by performing a Rock Bottom of his own. Though neither Big E nor Roman Reigns put their respective championships on the line, that didn't stop the superstars from giving this match their all as the main event of Survivor Series 2021.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Apologized To Current WWE Star For Cutting Their Match

Despite the fact that WWE has cut over 80 Superstars this year the company still has a big roster, and unfortunately there’s only so much TV time to go around. Originally Zelina Vega was set to team up with Carmella to take on Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on the September 11th episode of SmackDown, but unfortunately for them the match was cut because other segments went long. Zelina Vega’s father tragically passed away during the attacks that took place on September 11th, and there was a lot of backlash on social media over her match getting cut.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Supershow London: Randy Orton and Riddle put their titles on the line in a 3-Way Tag Team match

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring. While Superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are fairly new Heels, but the Legend Killer has been one of the top heels of the professional wrestling industry. But he recently turned face and the WWE Universe is loving the face Orton as much as they appreciated the Heel Orton.
WWE
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Bret Hart Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Joining WWE Soon After He Spoke To Vince McMahon About Him

Bret Hart saw potential in Steve Austin before he ever stepped foot in the WWE. After getting fired by WCW in 1995, Steve Austin joined Paul Heyman's ECW where he was allowed to heal his injuries, develop his mic skills, and vent about his former employer. A few months later, the WWF came calling and Steve Austin became The Ringmaster, working alongside Ted DiBiase. By the spring of 1996, Austin's Stone Cold moniker had taken over and the man once deemed expendable by WCW was well on his way to superstardom.
WWE
Fightful

Paul Heyman: Vince McMahon's Mindset Is To 'Rip The Band-Aid Off'

Vince McMahon doesn't have time to wait. When WWE returned to live events in July, Paul Heyman was removed from his role as co-host of Talking Smack. Heyman was part of the show alongside Kayla Braxton during the ThunderDome era, but the show underwent a format change when live events returned.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Miesha Tate drops truth bomb on fighting UFC legend Ronda Rousey again

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey are seemingly always going to be linked together. The two fought for the Strikeforce title and UFC title. Their rivalry has always been a bitter one that has seen Ronda Rousey come on top with the armbar wins. Now Miesha Tate is back in the UFC and hoping they can run it back at some point.
UFC
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy