ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

School picks construction manager for bond projects

By Joseph Brown
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFekA_0d0WL8Vr00
SubmittedHuntsville ISD trustee members Ken Holland and Trey Wharton were sworn-in to new terms prior to Tuesday's meeting. 

HUNTSVILLE — Districtwide campus upgrades took a step closer to reality on Tuesday, as Huntsville ISD’s Board of Trustees picked a construction manager for academic projects within a $127 bond package.

By a unanimous vote, trustees approved the selection of Houston-based Prime Contractors to build campus expansions and a new auditorium, amongst other projects proposed in the package that voters approved earlier this year.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard noted that Prime Contractors won’t be responsible for the athletic field upgrades, which include a new football stadium and a baseball/ softball complex.

“There was a lot of interest in the project, which we were excited to hear about,” said Ron Bailey with PBK Architects. “We’ve worked with Prime Contractors at Spring ISD and Fort Bend ISD. They have done quite a bit of work with school districts in the Houston area.”

Architects have finalized the design documents for the athletics facilities, as well as the additions at Estella Stewart, Samuel Walker Houston and Huntsville Elementary schools. Design documents for massive upgrades to Mance Park Middle School are expected to be presented next month.

WHARTON, HOLLAND SWORN-IN

Trustee president Trey Wharton and member Ken Holland were each sworn-in to new terms on Tuesday.

Wharton was first elected to the HISD Board of Trustees in 2015, while Holland was voted on the school board in 2018.

The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Spring, TX
Huntsville, TX
Government
City
Huntsville, TX
CBS News

2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic. To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping...
RETAIL
CBS News

European thinktank adds U.S. to list of "backsliding" democracies for 1st time

Stockholm — The United States has joined an annual list of "backsliding" democracies for the first time, the International IDEA think-tank said on Monday, pointing to a "visible deterioration" that it said began in 2019. Globally, more than one in four people live in a backsliding democracy, a proportion that rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or "hybrid" regimes, according to the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Holland
Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
964
Followers
50
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy