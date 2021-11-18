School picks construction manager for bond projects

SubmittedHuntsville ISD trustee members Ken Holland and Trey Wharton were sworn-in to new terms prior to Tuesday's meeting.

HUNTSVILLE — Districtwide campus upgrades took a step closer to reality on Tuesday, as Huntsville ISD’s Board of Trustees picked a construction manager for academic projects within a $127 bond package.

By a unanimous vote, trustees approved the selection of Houston-based Prime Contractors to build campus expansions and a new auditorium, amongst other projects proposed in the package that voters approved earlier this year.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard noted that Prime Contractors won’t be responsible for the athletic field upgrades, which include a new football stadium and a baseball/ softball complex.

“There was a lot of interest in the project, which we were excited to hear about,” said Ron Bailey with PBK Architects. “We’ve worked with Prime Contractors at Spring ISD and Fort Bend ISD. They have done quite a bit of work with school districts in the Houston area.”

Architects have finalized the design documents for the athletics facilities, as well as the additions at Estella Stewart, Samuel Walker Houston and Huntsville Elementary schools. Design documents for massive upgrades to Mance Park Middle School are expected to be presented next month.

WHARTON, HOLLAND SWORN-IN

Trustee president Trey Wharton and member Ken Holland were each sworn-in to new terms on Tuesday.

Wharton was first elected to the HISD Board of Trustees in 2015, while Holland was voted on the school board in 2018.

The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Dec. 16.