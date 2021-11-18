ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Council overrides Atlanta mayor’s veto of Buckhead church redevelopment

By J.D. Capelouto
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
The Atlanta City Council took the rare step Monday to overturn Keisha Lance Bottoms’ veto of a major development plan for a church property located just off Peachtree Road in Buckhead. The controversial proposal to redevelop the 12.5-acre Church at Wieuca property to add townhomes, an office building and...

#Vetoes#Buckhead Church#Church Building#The Atlanta City Council#Keisha Lance Bottoms#The City Council#Ritz Carlton Residences#Explorefrom#Westside Road Bottoms#Zoning Review Board
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

