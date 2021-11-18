Council overrides Atlanta mayor’s veto of Buckhead church redevelopment

The Battery Atlanta and Vinings will host Christmas events, beginning Nov. 27. The Battery Atlanta Tree Lighting and Xfinity Movie Series. 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 27. Free. Parking is free for the first three hours in The Battery Atlanta’s Red, Purple, Yellow, Green and Silver decks (first two hours on special event days). Dates are subject to change due to weather. 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta/Cobb County. This fifth annual event will kick off with a performance from The Block Party on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Then see Mark Owens & Blooper on behalf of World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves. Next stay and see an outdoor showing of “Abominable” as a part of the Xfinity Movie Series on the Georgia Power Pavilion screen. batteryatl.com/event/the-battery-atlanta-tree-lighting, batteryatl.com/event/xfinitymovieseries2021-2021-11-05/2021-11-12.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO