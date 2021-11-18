ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota issues recall for 2018-19 Camry over power brake issues

By Nbcdfw
 4 days ago

Toyota is recalling more than 238,000 Camry sedans mainly in North America because they can suddenly lose the power assist in the brake system, according to NBCDFW .

The recall covers certain midsize sedans from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

Toyota said Wednesday in a statement that some brake system components can wear prematurely. If the power brakes fail, the brakes would still work without the power assist.

