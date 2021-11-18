58-year-old John Brooks died after a motorcycle crash in Marion County (Jefferson, TX) Nationwide Report

58-year-old John Brooks was killed Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident in Marion County.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on Nov. 16 at about 2:45 p.m. Troopers were alerted of the crash on FM 248 about four and a half miles northeast of Jefferson.

