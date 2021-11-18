Thanksgiving With La Panaderia

At A la Mode Pies, Thanksgiving is a bit of a blur, but owner Chris Porter wouldn't have it any other way. "This year, we're going to make 3,200 pies. That's 3,200 pies that we're producing in a 48-hour period," said Porter. "But it's kind of why you open a pie shop. I mean, you open a pie shop to be around during Thanksgiving. A lot of times, Thanksgiving is the only time people come buy a pie, so it's the one time you have interaction with a large number of people. It's electric in here."
