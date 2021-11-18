Thanksgiving With La Panaderia

The Thanksgiving Meal will take place on November 25th at La Puente’s Shelter. The event will adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety regulations by serving an in-person meal for shelter guests only, along with to-go meals at the door from 12:00pm-2:00pm. If you would like to donate, whether by giving money to purchase food or by cooking and bringing a dish on Thanksgiving Day, please email [email protected] or call 719-490-8799. La Puente is proud to serve in such a generous community that cares enough to ensure that we all can enjoy the holiday season. For more information visit lapuentehome.org/event/la-puentes-community-thanksgiving.

