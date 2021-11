They say whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, and they may be right. Become the proud owner of Steve Wynn’s recently listed USD$24.5 million (AUD$32.9 million) mansion and you’ll never want to leave. The billionaire co-founder and former CEO of Wynn Resorts has officially listed his Las Vegas home in the Country Club Hills and naturally, it’s loaded with all the creature comforts you could expect from a luxury escape.

