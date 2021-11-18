ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold front arrives today

 4 days ago

Today starts a little warm but ends chilly and breezy.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Thursday starts mild and humid. We stay warm and humid through the early afternoon. We could also see a few showers. By around 3-4 pm the cold front will move through and temperatures will begin to drop.”

THURSDAY Mostly cloudy. 30% stray showers. Warm and humid. Turning cooler, breezy late. High: 78. Winds: S/N 8-15+.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny and cool. Breezy. Low: S 52, N 45. High: 64.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny and pleasant. Low: S 48, N 38. High: 72.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Milder temps, a bit more humid. Low: S 57, N 47. High: 76.

MONDAY: 30% AM showers, then falling temps behind cold front. Becoming windy. Low Near Midnight: S 54, N 49. High: 68.

TUESDAY: A cold morning. Frost likely north. Sunny, breezy. Chilly. Low: S 42, N 34. High: 58.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning. Mostly sunny. Cool afternoon. Breezy. Low: S 43, N 36. High: 67.

New Orleans, LA
