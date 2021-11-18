ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Happening Very Early Friday Morning

By Chris Cozart
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DXlm_0d0WHsjW00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One of the longest partial lunar eclipses in nearly 600 years will happen during the very early morning hours of Friday.

A lunar eclipse happens when the shadow of the Earth is cast onto the moon, giving the moon a reddish, darker color in appearance. The best time to view the lunar eclipse is at 3:02 am as the Earth’s shadow will cover over 97% of the moon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxY06_0d0WHsjW00

Cloud coverage in Acadiana is a concern for viewing the eclipse as it could obstruct the moon. Skies should be clearing but high clouds could be lingering through much of Friday morning. Make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be outside as conditions will be very chilly and breezy with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

How to download the free KLFY Weather App Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy