ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

AJ’s Feeds the Community this Thanksgiving 2021

By AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar
Yankton Daily Press
 4 days ago

DESTIN, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the sixth year, AJ’s on the Bayou, will host a free Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. Last year, the waterfront restaurant served close to 1,000 meals. “We open up our doors to everyone, to ensure that no one...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Nonprofit to feed 3,000 people a Thanksgiving meal

A local nonprofit organization is ready to offer a free Thanksgiving meal to 3,000 people. The Village of Promise is holding its third annual One Table Huntsville. In 2020, they did drive-up to-go meals because of the pandemic, but this year, they're ready to have a feast at Big Spring Park.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Children And Youth#Holiday Season#Ajs#Food Drink#Waters
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
wxxv25.com

Local doctor helps feed families for Thanksgiving

On his 70th birthday, Dr. David Sawyer and his wife decided to volunteer and sponsor Extend a Hand, Help a Friend’s Thanksgiving Dinner Box Giveaway. Twenty box dinner deliveries were made yesterday and the remaining 80 are set to go into homes today. Last year, Extend a Hand, Help a...
GULFPORT, MS
News19 WLTX

Local restaurant hopes to feed 1,000 souls for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Sumter restaurant is giving back to the community by giving away a total of 1,000 Thanksgiving meals. 1,000 Souls Fed is a project project of the Jeffrey and Harriet Lampkin Foundation and Country Boy Kitchen in Sumter, which will host two events -- one Friday at Richland Northeast High School on Brookfield Road, and the second event at Country Boy Kitchen in Sumter on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Statesboro Herald

Feed the Boro Thanksgiving food drop set for Saturday

Feed the Boro is a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Bulloch County – although the COVID-19 pandemic forced some changes in 2020 that will carry over into 2021. A Thanksgiving food drop will be held Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Statesboro High School. Feed the Boro volunteers will distribute two tractor trailer loads of food – enough to feed 1,000 families for one week.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Esquire

Serving Turkey on Thanksgiving Is Bullshit

Well, it’s Thanksgiving again, the only time of the year that turkeys are culturally salient. And, thus, the only time of the year the opinion—based in fact but opinion nonetheless—is also relevant that turkey, as a thing to put into an oven (or deep fryer or smoker) and then onto a table and then into our mouths, is a very dull idea indeed. Let me be clear, contrary to popular opinion, as a bird, turkeys are not dumb. They’re not like My Octopus Teacher-level smart but they’re not like the notoriously idiotic kakapo either. They’re like fine. B, B+. But as a food they stink. Flavorless, character-free, gargantuan, easy to under- or overcook and hard to love. The whole roasted turkey has no place on our holiday table.
FOOD & DRINKS
massachusettsnewswire.com

AJ’s on the Bayou Celebrates Thanksgiving 2021 with Dinner Events and Charity Benefit

DESTIN, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — For the sixth year, AJ’s on the Bayou, will host a free Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. Last year, the waterfront restaurant served close to 1,000 meals. “We open up our doors to everyone, to ensure that no one is alone or hungry for the holiday,” says Keith Waters, Director of Operations for AJ’s.
LIFESTYLE
fox4news.com

Cowboys legends gather to feed Dallas families for Thanksgiving

DALLAS - Pro football Hall of Famer and five-time Super Bowl champion Charles Haley is helping feed families in need in Dallas. Some former teammates will join the effort Tuesday including Chad Hennings, Tony Tolbert, Daryl Johnston and Russell Maryland. Haley’s nonprofit called Tackle Tomorrow will distribute 600 Thanksgiving meals...
DALLAS, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Sign-ups for Feeding Fulton Thanksgiving meal extended

Sign-ups are now open for the third-annual Project Feeding Fulton, "Let us give Thanks," event. The deadline has been extended to Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. "We're are excited about this year's meal," event organizer Carrie Dulaney said. "Response to getting on the list has been somewhat slower than in the past so we wanted to extend the deadline and hopefully everyone who would like a meal will get one."
FULTON, MS
WFMZ-TV Online

The Real Church, DoubleTree team up to feed community

READING, Pa. — Hundreds of hot meals are being given to the needy in Reading. "We gave out boxed food, and it broke our hearts, man," shared Pastor Earl Wise, The Real Church. "There were some people, a population of people, that didn't have can openers and couldn't cook the meal."
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Which Foods Fly? TSA Breaks Down How To Pack Your Thanksgiving Dishes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking to bring your famous mashed potatoes, or if it’s your turn to provide cocktail ingredients, flying for Thanksgiving could require some extra prep. The TSA said most foods can be carried through a checkpoint, but there are certain items and ingredients that should end up in checked baggage. Officials said if it’s a solid item, then it’s usually safe to assume it can make it through a checkpoint. Any foods should go in a clear plastic bag or other container, and then passengers should put them in a separate bin while going through the checkpoint. Credit:...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy