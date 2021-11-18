INSTANT VIEW-Turkey's central bank cuts rates again, hammering lira to record lows

(Adds more reaction)

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank (CBRT) cut interest rates here by another 100 basis points to 15% on Thursday, sending the lira to new record lows below 11 lira-per-dollar.

Below is reaction to the move from financial markets participants:

DENNIS SHEN, DIRECTOR, SOVEREIGN AND PUBLIC SECTOR, SCOPE RATINGS

“The Turkish central bank’s 100bp rate cut Thursday is likely to deepen Turkey’s economic difficulties and increases the likelihood of a full balance of payment crisis. In addition, it raises the risk of another sudden reversal of monetary policy if the lira continues to decline in value.

“We have seen exactly that in the past, as in 2018: if a lira crisis gets ‘bad enough’, rates are raised in the end. The question is how much further lira would need to fall before we reach this watershed moment. The currency has already fallen to record lows and is more than 30% weaker since February.

“However, the high political stakes involved in Turkey’s setting of interest rates ahead of elections due in 2023 makes such a short-run pivot in Turkish monetary policy harder to foresee.

“Risk of a political crisis by 2023, in addition to economic and lira crises, represent vulnerabilities with a bearing on the B/Negative Outlook foreign-currency credit ratings we assign Turkey.”

MUHAMMET MERCAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, TURKEY, ING

“All in all, despite already elevated price and financial stability risks, rate cuts continued as widely expected in November, likely attributable to an objective of providing support to the real economy.

“In this environment, further TRY weakness can’t be ruled out - we’ve already seen close to a 30% increase in USD/TRY parity in recent weeks - creating additional cost-led pressures. Accordingly, the ex-post real policy rate is now deeply negative and is set to remain so next year. This environment will likely further deteriorate expectations and add to already high inflationary pressures.”

TATHA GHOSE, FX AND EM ANALYST, COMMERZBANK

“The cut was in line with expectations. One could call it damage control. If you keep it in line with market expectations you don’t cause too much damage on the day.

“They have suggested they will stop after one more cut. The market will want to see if they do that. They have said they would stop before and then carried on cutting so the market will want more of a promise in December.

“(The lira falling through 11 lira per dollar) can happen irrespective of what the central bank does. One could see more pressure from what the (U.S. Federal Reserve) does, in terms of rate or more tapering.”

FAWAD RAZAQZADA, ANALYST, THINKMARKETS

“The market clearly doesn’t take the CBRT seriously anymore, as it has lost any little credibility it had. Erdogan is running the show. If he wants lower interest rates he will get lower rates, regardless of how high inflation might be or how the economy is doing. So, with the CBRT head saying the central bank will consider ending rate cuts in December, then he might as well consider a new job!

“It is very difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Turkish lira unfortunately. The slumping currency may make holidays cheaper and boost exports. But foreign demand for Turkish products and services will have to rise materially to offset the negative impact of the currency crisis and inflation on the economy.”

SIMON HARVEY, FX MARKET ANALYST, MONEX EUROPE

“The initial reaction in the lira was mixed...with a rally first taking place on headlines that the easing cycle would be assessed in December, before the broader statement was digested by markets and sent USDTRY back close to the 11.00 handle.

“The renewed pressure on the lira was due to the terminology around the December forward guidance, which presented a much looser commitment to halting the cutting cycle than headlines suggested.

“By throwing a bone to markets in the form of December rate guidance, the CBRT narrowly avoided a full blown currency crisis, but speculation over the lira and rates in Turkey will remain elevated. In our view, USDTRY is just one Erdogan headline on inflation away from sliding through the 11 handle.”

TIMOTHY ASH, EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN STRATEGIST, BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT

“Just a pretty ludicrous move. Really dangerous for lira and for Turkey.

“Zero justification for a cut, just waiting to read the fairytale justification for it from the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee).”

JASON TUVEY, SENIOR EMERGING MARKETS ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

“The sharp falls in the lira over the past few days clearly weren’t enough for Turkey’s central bank to stand up to President Erdogan as it pushed ahead with a 100bp cut (to 15.00%) to its one-week repo rate.

“How events unfold from here is extremely uncertain. In the accompanying statement, the CBRT signalled that it will ‘consider’ completing its easing cycle in December – at least some attempt to acknowledge investors’ concerns about the policy backdrop. But that will depend on calm descending on Turkey’s financial markets.

“The CBRT is now clearly running the risk of creating a self-fulfilling cycle as its unwillingness to tighten policy prompts a further sell-off of Turkish assets (including the lira), raising inflation expectations and further increasing demands for higher interest rates. The experience from 2018 is that the currency could experience intra-day falls of more than 10%.”