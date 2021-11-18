ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man killed and passenger critical after A41 van crash

By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-year-old man has died and a second man is critically injured in hospital after the van they were in left the road and hit a tree in Shropshire. The crash happened on the A41 near Hinstock at around 7.45am, West Mercia Police said. The driver, a 20-year-old man...

www.shropshirestar.com

WNYT

Man killed in Whitehall crash

Investigators are searching for the cause of a fatal head on crash in Washington County. It happened around 5 p.m. Friday evening on Route 4 in the village of Whitehall. NewsChannel 13's media partners at The Post-Star report a 46-year-old man died in the crash. The driver of the other...
WHITEHALL, NY
pajaronian.com

Man killed in Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE—A 20-year-old man died in a head-on crash on the Riverside Drive Highway 1 overcrossing in Watsonville on Saturday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol said a gold Chevy Cavalier was traveling west on Riverside Drive crossing over the highway when it veered out of its lane and smashed into a white Ford Freestar minivan.
WATSONVILLE, CA
New York Post

Driver killed, passenger injured in high-speed Queens crash

A 28-year-old driver was killed and his passenger injured in a high-speed crash in Queens early Sunday, police said. The driver, identified by cops as Terrell Lumpkin, lost control of his 2013 Infiniti G37 and crashed into two poles at 119-01 Guy R Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica just after midnight.
QUEENS, NY
Carscoops

Florida Man Jumps Off Bridge After Crashing Stolen Van

A Florida man has been arrested despite jumping off a bridge while fleeing a traffic stop. earlier this month police officers attempted to pull over a stolen van that, as was later verified, was driven by 34-year-old Bryan Gray. However, Gray didn’t stop and fled the scene. A police aviation...
FLORIDA STATE
#West Mercia Police#Rams#Accident#Shakeford Farm#Hodnet
WMUR.com

Driver dead, passenger injured after crash in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A woman is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures after a crash in Charlestown on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police said the crash happened on Claremont Road near Old Springfield Road and when they arrived, a 2016 Toyota Rav4 went off...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
CBS DFW

2 Die In Fiery Car Crash After Driver Loses Control On Good Latimer Expressway In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people died in a single car crash in the 1000 block of S. Good Latimer Expressway early Thursday morning, Nov. 25. Police said around 2:15 a.m., two men were traveling in a gray 2015 BMW M4 when the driver lost control and the car collided with a building and electric pole at 1600 S. Good Latimer Expressway. The vehicle caught fire. Deadly crash on S. Good Latimer Expressway (CBS 11) Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue. No other details have been released.
DALLAS, TX
WFMJ.com

Pilot killed in Pine Twp. plane crash identified

The pilot involved in a fatal plane crash in Mercer County has been identified. Cuyahoga Falls resident Richard Briggs, 65, died from blunt force trauma suffered in the plane crash in Pine Township. The plane went down in the woods by TCI Park Drive Wednesday evening. After the crash, the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
wearegreenbay.com

All 11 occupants of passenger van injured in Wisconsin crash

EAU PLEINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say all 11 occupants of a passenger van were injured when the vehicle rolled over on an icy road in central Wisconsin. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Thursday morning on US Highway 10, about half a mile east of the town of Eau Pleine.
WISCONSIN STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Man Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Crash On DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and two others who are in critical condition are among several people injured after a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday, police said. The man, a John Doe, was driving his Volkswagen Jetta southbound in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 3:30 a.m. when he struck a Mazda 3 with three people inside, authorities said. After the Mazda was struck, it hit a Kia Optima, also traveling northbound. The John Doe was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the three people in the Mazda, two men and a woman, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital — two were in critical condition and the other in good condition. The man in the Kia, a 24-year-old, was in good condition and refused medical treatment. Area Three detectives and Chicago Police Major Accidents are investigating. All Southbound and Northbound Lanes were closed at the scene as of 5:20 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people died Sunday in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska. The pilot and two passengers were found dead after the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska, the Star-Herald reported. Witnesses called police to report seeing a fireball or explosion near Chadron, according to a release...
NEBRASKA STATE
Bristol Press

Southington man in critical condition after serious car crash

SOUTHINGTON -- A local man is in critical condition following a car crash Sunday evening. Police on Monday identified the victim as 59-year-old Jeffrey Lee, of Dunham Street. Police said he was left in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in the crash. Police said the accident was reported around...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
CBS Boston

Driver Killed, 2 Passengers Seriously Hurt In Sumner Tunnel Crash

BOSTON (CBS) – A Northampton man was killed and two people were seriously hurt early Sunday morning during a single-car crash in the Sumner Tunnel. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on the ramp to Storrow Drive. The 24-year-old driver from Northampton was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were both rushed to Mass General Hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed After Crashing Into Cement Wall in Manchester

Manchester Police have identified the person who died after crashing into a cement wall on Friday night. Officials said the accident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Buckland Street at the I-84 East HOV lane off-ramp. Responding crews found a heavily damaged car that had crashed into a concrete retaining wall.
MANCHESTER, CT
KMOV

Florissant man struck, killed moments after another crash

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man was hit by a car and killed in north St. Louis County overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 Micheal Dukes, 45, of Florissant, got into a car accident near W. Florissant and Dunn before he walked to the intersection of W. Florissant and Seven Hills Drive, where he was hit by a car going southbound on W. Florissant. The driver of that car fled the scene.
FLORISSANT, MO
kvsc.org

Belgrade Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes In to Paynesville House Thursday

A 22-year-old man from Belgrade died in an vehicle crash Thursday morning in Paynesville. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 7 a.m. with a report of a single car crash with an unresponsive man at the crash site on County Road 195, just south of St. Martin and north of Paynesville.
BELGRADE, MN
Shropshire Star

Fire at top restaurant being treated as arson

The thatched Star Inn at Harome in North Yorkshire was reduced to ashes in the blaze on Wednesday evening. A fire which reduced one of the best-known restaurants in the north of England to “ashes” is being treated as arson. The thatched, 14th-century Star Inn at Harome, a Michelin-starred restaurant...
ACCIDENTS

