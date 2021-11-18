ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier....

