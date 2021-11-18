ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Kadri, Rantanen lead Avalanche to 4-2 win over Canucks

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots. The Avalanche have...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 11 (road), Nov. 17 (home), Mar. 23 (road). Vancouver is 6-1-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (3-0-2 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 75-63-15-13 all-time record in 166 games against the...
NHL
Daily Camera

Avalanche records season-high scoring output for blowout victory over Canucks

The Avalanche showcased its most complete performance of the young season Thursday night in a 7-1 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Colorado’s scoring onslaught produced a season-high seven goals from Valeri Nichushkin, Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, Logan O’Connor, Darren Helm, Devon Toews and J.T Compher. Goalie Darcy Kuemper carried a shutout into the third period and finished with 22 saves.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Kadri Deserves Contract Extension

The Colorado Avalanche have recently awarded hefty contract extensions to several of their franchise cornerstones, including captain Gabriel Landeskog and blueline star Cale Makar this past offseason. They must also account for the looming contract extension of their most important piece, Nathan MacKinnon, who surely demands a substantial increase to his paltry compensation of $6.3-million per year after the 2022-23 campaign. Consequently, the Avalanche must decide how Nazem Kadri – a two-way center with a mean streak who is up for contract renewal – fits into the organization’s future plans. A resurgence of sorts has put his reputational issues on the back-burner, and suggests he could be given a contract extension for his efforts. Let’s dig in.
NHL
Reuters

Knights trail early, roll late in 7-4 win over Canucks

Evgenii Dadonov had two goals and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored four times in the third period to pull away for a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Jake Leschyshyn and Reilly Smith each had a goal...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Conor Garland
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Tucker Poolman
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Jason Dickinson
FanSided

Canucks: Three takeaways from demoralizing 4-2 loss to Avalanche

Pain. Anger. Apathy. Disappointment. Outrage. Those are what Vancouver Canucks fans are feeling right now. After going 0-3 on the recent road trip, a three-game homestand was on the table for the Canucks. The first of those games came on Wednesday night as the Colorado Avalanche came to town. The Avalanche blew out the Canucks 7-1 in Denver almost a week ago.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Nazem Kadri leads way as Avs beat Canucks again

No, the Avalanche did not get a pound of flesh out of Bo Horvat for his elbow to the head of Bo Byram last week. The Avs had to settle with another victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. The final score was 4-2, with Nazem Kadri again the leading man offensively.
NHL
chatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche escape Vancouver with a 4-2 victory

After another extended break filled with terrible injury updates the Colorado Avalanche headed to the Pacific Northwest in hopes of keeping their recent momentum alive against the hapless Vancouver Canucks. After a quick start the Avalanche took half of the game off before finding enough firepower to get the job done and seal a 4-2 victory.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Canucks#Nhl#The Colorado Avalanche#The Vancouver Canucks 4 2
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Colorado Avalanche survives in wild win over Vancouver Canucks

The Colorado Avalanche are officially on a winning streak as they beat the Vancouver Canucks on the road. Rudo, AJ, Blais, and Jesse talk about what the Colorado Avalanche did right to win a close game against the Canucks. Nazem Kadri had an amazing night with 2 assists and a goal t cap off his night. Darcy Kuemper also kept his good form going with some unbelievable stops. Come join the fellas as they celebrate an Avalanche win!
NHL
thednvr.com

Avalanche finds a way behind great nights from Kuemper, Kadri

A determined victory against a desperate team? Another win where the Avs just scrape by an inferior opponent? One more nail in the coffin of the Travis Green era in Vancouver? Another blown Avalanche lead? A third-period comeback victory? It seems to me that whatever angle you want to view the Colorado Avalanche’s 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in,…
NHL
milehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Nazem Kadri’s point streak, Darcy Kuemper’s hot stretch and other numbers surrounding the Avalanche after a 4-2 victory in Vancouver

Winners of three straight games for the first time this season, the suddenly hot Avalanche have seemingly found their stride. Colorado (7-5-1) went into Vancouver and escaped with a 4-2 victory despite trailing by a goal early in the third period. After a disappointing start to the year for the team and basically all of its star players, the Avs find themselves riding a number of hot streaks and are accumulating goals at a rapid pace.
NHL
Denver Post

5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 4-2 win at Vancouver

VANCOUVER — During two games in less than a week against the Vancouver Canucks, the Avalanche used a 62.5% power play to sweep the set. Colorado was 3-for-5 on the man-advantage in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory at Rogers Place after going 2-for-3 in last Thursday’s 7-1 triumph at Ball Arena. Five...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
FanSided

Canucks: Three takeaways from tight 3-2 win over the Jets

The Vancouver Canucks are having a rough week. They lost five straight games and the pressure continues to grow. With the fans starting the #FireBenning and #SellTheTeam chants on Wednesday in the loss to the Colorado Avalanche, more was expected especially if the Canucks lost. They did happen according to Youtuber and Canucks superfan Clay Imoo but they weren’t heard on the TV broadcast.
NHL
Washington Post

Canucks end a five-game losing streak with 3-2 win over Jets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1 in...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

CanucksArmy post game: 0-for-0 is 100% as Canucks allow no goals while shorthanded and win 3-2 over Jets

The Vancouver Canucks were in for some Friday night action as the Winnipeg Jets came to town. The Jets were on the second of back-to-back games as they played in Edmonton on Thursday night. The Canucks have two wins in their last 11 games and needed to come out of this match with a win. The market wants blood and the team needed to calm them down with a win against a tired Jets team.
NHL
The Herald

Carter, Jarry lead Penguins to shootout win over Panthers, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who has struggled in shootouts this season, gave an emphatic fist pump after stopping Anton Lundell to win it. Jarry also denied Aleksander Barkov and former Penguin Patric Hornqvist.
NHL
fox10phoenix.com

Strome, Fleury lead Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Coyotes

CHICAGO - Dylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on the night of Nov. 12. Alex DeBrincat also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as Chicago won its third straight since...
NHL
Kansas City Star

Coyle, McAvoy lead Bruins to 5-2 win over Canadiens

Charlie Coyle had an attempted clearing pass carom into the net off his head for his first of two goals, Charlie McAvoy also scored twice, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Sunday night in the 750th meeting between the longtime rivals. It was the first time...
NHL
Fox News

Fox News

670K+
Followers
128K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy