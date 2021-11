This year may have seen unemployment drop, stocks rise, and continued — albeit slowing — growth, but those are all big-picture, "macro" numbers for the U.S. economy. On the ground, for Americans staring at spiraling digits on gas pumps and grocery registers, the numbers they're watching are rising prices. And that, in turn, leads to poll numbers with sharply negative ratings for the U.S. economy, with two-thirds calling it bad; these are the worst numbers since the depths of the pandemic in the summer of 2020.

