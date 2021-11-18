ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This Founder-Led REIT Has a Massive Growth Opportunity

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Jason Hall
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRecL_0d0WGg4900

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) has handily outperformed the S&P 500 since it went public in 2004, but may still be just starting to scratch the surface of its market opportunity. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 25, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall discuss why American Campus Communities looks like a stock worth of a closer look.

Matt Frankel: This is a real estate investment trust that pioneered the student housing industry back in the '90s. This was the first private student housing operator. It was founded by its current CEO, it's really rare to find a REIT that's almost 30 years old that's founder-led.

Jason Hall: Yeah.

Frankel: They're very rare. This is a great dividend stock yields about 3.6% right now. They have these off-campus housing communities that are purpose built for students. There's a big problem in college housing, especially in the markets that American Campus Communities targets, which they call the power five conferences, which are schools like the one I went to, University of South Carolina. These schools, the average on-campus housing unit is over 50 years old, which means it has inferior infrastructure, no modern amenities. A lot of on-campus housing is poor Internet connections, for example, because they've bad infrastructure and they have no cellphone reception in there because just the way the buildings were made, terrible places to live.

Hall: And linoleum tile.

Frankel: Right, and we shared bathrooms in the hallway. I don't know if you guys ever lived in a freshman dorm that had shared hallway bathrooms? Who wants that? What American Campus does, they build purpose-built apartment communities on or near campus. A lot of them are partnered with the university, so they are actually built on campuses. They're modern apartments, each student has their own bedroom and bathroom, and they rent these out at a price that is very similar to what you will pay for one of those old on-campus units.

The way I described American Campus Communities product is, let's say you had two car dealerships in your town, one is selling brand-new BMWs, one is selling 1998 Honda Civics, and they're both charging the same price. That's what this product is, that's how much it sells itself. Their occupancy was phenomenal, it was way better than expected in fall 2021. 95.8% occupancy when the market thought they were still going to be recovering from COVID, and I just want to share one chart that makes me really bullish on the future with this stock.

This is a chart of the off-campus student housing inventory coming on the market. In fall 2022, because of all these labor shortages and doting with supply shortages in the cost of lumber going up, the new inventory coming on the market in 2022 is forecast to be the lowest in over a decade at a time when college demand is going up and up. A lot of people took a gap year last year because of the pandemic. You're seeing that excess demand trickle back into the market. Lower supply, higher demand, that's a winning combination in any type of real estate and I think the off-campus housing market is still in its early days and American Campus Communities is an absolute pioneer in this space.

Hall: The only reason I didn't rate this higher Matt is I just keep struggling with the valuation it just seems like the market is pricing in so much future growth already. That's the only thing that I struggle with, the stock that it's pretty close to the highest that it's been ever, so I struggle with that a little bit.

Frankel: That's fair enough. It's not a cheap stock, there is a lot being priced like all this growth that we're seeing. They're growing rents faster than expected right now, and they're the company that's building the new housing complex for Disney's (NYSE:DIS) college internship program, which is a massive program. I don't know if you had any friends in college who interned with Disney, it's tens of thousands of students each year that intern at Disney and they are building the housing for that massive complex. They're thinking of outside the box ways to really grow their business too. It's a really interesting company, one of my favorites.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, billionaire investors are finding value in these well-known companies. For the past 20 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic rally in the benchmark S&P 500. Since losing more than a third of its value following the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the broad-based index has more than doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

The speculative nature of most cryptocurrencies doesn't mean there aren't opportunities. Some banks are winning market share by offering more customized, personalized services. This name is very much a growth stock, meaning income-seeking investors will want to look elsewhere. With nothing more than a passing glance, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) looks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Walker & Dunlop's Growth Is for Real

Walker & Dunlop has accomplished impressive growth with CEO Willy Walker leading the way. The company is the top multifamily lender in the U.S. and a top lender of government-backed loans. It has also made intelligent acquisitions to reach its ambitious goals over the next five years. One stock that...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Is Zillow's Exit Good News for Opendoor and Offerpad?

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) surprised the market by exiting the iBuying business recently. With only four major players in the space (now three), what does it mean for the pure-play iBuyers Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 5, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and Matt DiLallo discuss what it could mean for these companies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Off Campus Housing#Acc
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Rock-Solid Dividend Stock Has a Big Growth Opportunity

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is the second-largest real estate investment trust in the market, but don't make the mistake of thinking that means it can't keep getting bigger. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Oct. 25, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Matt Frankel talk about why this infrastructure REIT giant could be worth a look right now.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Axon Enterprise Eyes Massive Opportunity in Consumer Market

Axon Enterprise reported earnings of $1.17 per share compared to estimates of only $0.27 per share. Its total addressable market is set to increase from $27 billion to $52 billion. A key growth component will be entering the burgeoning consumer market for personal protection. Analysts might need to rethink their...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Trupanion Has a Huge Growth Opportunity in Front of It

As a pet insurance company, Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) offers one of the more unique ways to get exposure to pet stocks. The company has a huge addressable market as only a small percentage of pet owners currently have pet insurance. In this episode of "Beat and Raise" recorded on Nov. 4, Fool contributors Vicki Hutchison and Jason Hall discuss Trupanion's third-quarter earnings report and how the company can capture a larger share of the market.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Disney
investing.com

Loop Capital Says 'Massive Opportunity' Exists for PLBY Group

Investing.com — Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares jumped 25% Tuesday following the company's third-quarter earnings and a price target increase from Loop Capital. The media and lifestyle company reported a revenue beat after the bell on Monday. Ben Kohln, CEO of the company, said he was "thrilled to report another...
STOCKS
tasteradio.com

They Uncovered A Massive Opportunity. Addressing It Was Both Simple And Complex.

When patented innovation meets addressable opportunity, the outcome is often positive. It’s one of the reasons that Beckon co-founders Gwen Burlingame and Katy Flannery launched their brand of lactose-free ice cream, and why they continue to see a long runway for growth. Initially entering stores in 2015 under the name...
ECONOMY
agrinews-pubs.com

Farmland investment supports growth and profit opportunities

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Current market trends are driving strong demand for farmland, and that can create positive growth and profit potential for Illinois and Indiana growers. Higher commodity prices combined with historically low interest rates are making farmland an attractive investment for farmers looking to start or expand an operation, as well as for investors seeking farmland to rent out. And farmers looking to sell, in most cases because of retirement, are benefiting as well from strong land values.
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

ThycoticCentrify Continues to Deliver Against Growth Opportunity

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of the privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced strong performance in the recently-closed third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the company saw growth in annual recurring revenue in excess of 35 percent, as it continued to focus on execution and innovation.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

This Self-Storage REIT Is Delivering Explosive Growth

Public Storage's shopping spree is paying big dividends. The self-storage REIT is benefiting from a new growth driver. With more deals in the pipeline, the company's growth engine won't run out of fuel anytime soon. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) recently reported exceptional third-quarter results. The self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT)...
REAL ESTATE
realtrends.com

BrokerPulse Q4 2021: Opportunities for brokerage growth

Looking to 2022, brokerage leaders are preparing for a slower market. Some 47.3% of brokers surveyed in our Q4 2021 BrokerPulse predicted the market would be flat during the first three months of 2022, another 25.9% said the market would be down 5% or less. Despite their predictions, some 70%...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Luggage Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities And Growth

The global Luggage Market is estimated to grow irresistibly in the forecast period. With the increasing involvement of consumers in decision-making, digital innovation is witnessing a greater demand. Also, the use of data analytics and interoperable data is asking for public-private collaborations concerning organic and inorganic development. This would, in turn, pave the way for more cordial relationships between the end-users and the manufacturers/key players.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Underrated Growth Stocks That Could Be Better Buys Than Tesla

Agrify and Vuzix's operations are still in their early innings. Agrify grew its sales by 460% last quarter, and its efficient growing solutions have gotten lots of attention. Vuzix makes smart glasses that can provide value to various industries. Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has undoubtedly made many early investors...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Innovative Industrial vs. Curaleaf

The pot REIT offers both dividend income and and capital appreciation potential. The MSO is expanding into new markets, some of which could be the largest yet. A new federal legalization bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives called the States Reform Act. It would treat marijuana like alcohol and allow states to decide how best to regulate it. What's unique about the legislation is that it was introduced by Republicans, which gives decriminalization proponents hope that a bipartisan solution can be achieved.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Down 35%, Is Zillow a Buy Now?

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) recently announced it plans to pull the plug on its iBuying business, and shares plunged by around 35% as a result. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 5, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Matt DiLallo discuss whether Zillow is worth a look for its profitable core business at the new lower share price.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy