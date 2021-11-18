Mourning Des Moines' 4th Street losses

There's always been an eclectic spark to downtown Des Moines' 4th St., nestled between Walnut St. and Court Ave.

Punk kids could watch their friends play at Vaudeville Mews. Newscasters made Java Joe's their home base . It's the birthplace of crab rangoon pizza .

If the halls of The Randolph Hotel could talk — boy, what they would say.

But the pandemic came hard for the area known for its vibrant nightlife and unique entertainment options.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, Java Joe's announced its closing up shop, adding to the loss of the neighboring Vaudeville Mews from last year.

It’s moving to Ankeny at North Ankeny Boulevard near Hy-Vee.

What they're saying: "2020, it was really slow," said Jamie Bailey, who manages Dapper DSM, a barbershop on 4th Street. "Hardly anybody was out in the street walking around."

Things were "sketchy" last year, Bailey said, especially when the nearby office workers stopped coming by over lunch.

Between the lines: Beyond the pandemic, some residents questioned on social media if the business loss was self-inflicted by the city, as they dealt with delayed construction from the neighboring 5th Avenue parking garage.

The bottom line: "If something does come, I hope it's something cool so people can still enjoy it," Bailey said.