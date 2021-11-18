Man found dead in burned car in SC, homicide investigation underway

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after his body was found in a burned vehicle Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Road near Blanchard Road for a report of a crash.

The victim, 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones of Spartanburg, was found in a burned vehicle.

Investigators said they determined that Jones’ injuries were not from a car crash.

There’s no word yet on how Jones died.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death but said there is no danger to the community.

