ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man found dead in burned car in SC, homicide investigation underway

By Robert Cox
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOCa3_0d0WFrUh00

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after his body was found in a burned vehicle Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Road near Blanchard Road for a report of a crash.

Man charged after video of attempted meeting with 14-year-old in SC

The victim, 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones of Spartanburg, was found in a burned vehicle.

Investigators said they determined that Jones’ injuries were not from a car crash.

There’s no word yet on how Jones died.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death but said there is no danger to the community.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

10-year-old struck by gunshot while sleeping at NC home

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A sleeping 10-year-old was hit by a gunshot Sunday morning in Burlington, according to police. On Sunday, police learned that a 10-year-old was taken to a local medical facility with an injury. Officers determined that the child was asleep at home on the 1100 block of Shaw Street when the home […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Missing Lincoln County boy, mother found safe

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 13-year-old boy and his 41-year-old mother who were reported missing in Lincoln County last week were found safe Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a report was filed Thursday saying Katherine Pell and her son had come missing from an apartment on Rustic Trail […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

8 bullet holes found in Rock Hill home, 1 in car

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eight bullet holes were found in a Rock Hill home early Monday morning after officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the area, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers received reports of gunshots near the 1000 block of Robbie Lane around 1:32 […]
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Photos show wreckage after fire at NC home

HOLLY GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Holly Grove home was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning, according to the Holly Grove Fire Department. At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 1200 block of East Holly Grove Road. At the scene, crews found the home on fire. The home was destroyed, but two people at […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sc#Spartanburg Co#Wspa
Fox 46 Charlotte

Stony Point man arrested after selling meth to undercover investigators, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Stony Point man is facing drug charges after deputies said he sold investigators methamphetamines during an undercover operation, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said community members reported that 41-year-old Richard Wingate, Jr. was possibly involved in selling illegal drugs.  Narcotics investigators set up a […]
STONY POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Word ‘Taliban’ written on Upstate business property for second time

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism incident at Upstate Granite Solutions, and it isn’t the first time they’ve been hit. Back in September, Upstate Granite Solutions set up a memorial with a representation of the twin towers and the words “Never Forget”, to honor the victims of 9/11. “As […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy