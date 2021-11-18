ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines to consider all-electric rule for property tax abatement

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
Des Moines would require residents and businesses looking to reduce property taxes through abatement to use all-electric energy under an idea the City Council will consider in coming months.

Why it matters: It's a critical step to help Des Moines achieve a goal to completely divorce itself from fossil fuel electricity by 2035, Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum told council members.

How it works : Tax abatement is a development incentive DSM has used for decades. It reduces or eliminates the property taxes owners pay on new construction or major building rehabilitations for years.

  • The all-electric requirement would mean that an eligible property's heating and cooking appliances could no longer use natural gas to qualify for the property tax breaks in the future.

State of play: The City Council narrowed its abatement program Monday for properties that don't meet new enhanced efficiency standards.

  • Under the changes, electric vehicle charging stations and better insulated exterior walls are required to qualify for the enhanced abatement incentive.
  • 10-year tax abatement schedules will be reduced by as much as two years for projects started in 2022 or later that don't meet the higher standards.

What they're saying: Mandelbaum — an attorney for the Environmental Law & Policy Center — argued the update unanimously passed this week doesn't go far enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Meanwhile, City Councilperson Linda Westergaard is worried the program doesn't do enough to encourage affordable housing development.

What's next: DSM will hold work sessions and stakeholder meetings in coming months to possibly rework the program again next year.

  • A new proposal that could include the all-electric requirement will be presented to the council in April.

Axios

Iowa's next redistricting battle will be local

This year’s redistricting saga isn’t over: Iowa officials are now gearing up to redraw precinct and ward boundaries for school, city and county seats. Why it matters: Even minor boundary changes can lead to leadership shakeups. Example: Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith represented a different district prior to the last...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Ask Axios: Why are valves protruding from a Des Moines sidewalk?

Question: "Why are water valves protruding several inches from the sidewalk along Beaver Avenue? Those are waiting to take me down," Becky Vergara, of Des Moines, recently asked Axios. We took a look and found several of these puppies along the east sidewalk north of Aurora Avenue. Answer: These are...
POLITICS
Axios

Des Moines food pantry operator expanding to meet demand

The Des Moines Area Religious Council is raising money to relocate its headquarters, a move organizers say will triple its size and help more Iowans experiencing food insecurity. Why it matters: DMARC's food pantries saw a spike in need at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that demand continues...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines metro's most popular ZIP codes

Data: Zillow; Map: Sara Wise/AxiosThe most popular Des Moines metro ZIP codes for home buyers — and scrolling dreamers — are in a mixture of the city's more affordable neighborhoods and suburbs in Polk County, according to a Zillow analysis.Why it matters: It signals what potential homebuyers want — homes in their price range and near good schools.State of play: The online real estate marketplace tracked which ZIP codes had the highest number of median website views in the Des Moines metro.The top picks were in the Beaverdale and Merle Hay areas, where homes are $250K and below.The intrigue: While Waukee and Ankeny are booming, especially for new construction, consumer demand is still high for cheaper Des Moines neighborhoods, Ted Weaver, president of Des Moines Area Association Realtors, said.They may also feed into Urbandale's school district, giving parents more choices of where to send their kids.The five most popular ZIP codes:1. 50310 — Beaverdale, median home value: $202,9852. 50265 — West Des Moines, median home value: $262,3843. 50322 — Merle Hay, Urbandale, median home value: $246,3834. 50311 — Waveland/Drake (Des Moines), median home value: $198,5355. 50312 — Ingersoll (Des Moines), median home value: $252,592
POLK COUNTY, IA
Downtown Des Moines foot traffic declines from July rebound

Data: Placer.ai via the Greater Des Moines Partnership; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDowntown Des Moines foot traffic topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time in July, according to data tracked by Placer.ai and provided to us by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.Yes, but: The counts tumbled again in September by more than 17%.That's linked with the prevalence of the Delta variant, Tiffany Tauscheck, the partnership's COO, told Axios.Between the lines: More workers were returning to the office in the summer after vaccines had become widely available, Tauscheck said.The relaunch of events like Iowa Cubs games and farmers markets were also contributing factors to the July increase, she noted.What's ahead: Foot traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels again in coming months, she predicts.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines faces firefighter shortage

A shortage of firefighters is costing Des Moines thousands of dollars in weekly overtime, fire chief John TeKippe told Axios this week.Why it matters: The shortage keeps at least two of the department's 23 fire vehicles, like trucks or ambulances, grounded at any given time.That includes one at a brand-new $8.3 million fire station that's expected to cut response times in half for parts of the city.What's happening: New firefighter training was delayed last year due to the pandemic, City Manager Scott Sanders told the City Council last month.There are currently about 25 shift vacancies each day due to understaffing...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines City Council and top departments struggle with diversity

The lack of diversity among Des Moines' top city leadership has recently generated conversation, including among readers on development forum UrbanDSM.Why it matters: The inclusion of underrepresented perspectives in government leads to better outcomes and policies, according to Inclusive America, a nonprofit that tracks demographics of appointed political positions. By the numbers: Roughly 88% of the Des Moines government's full-time staff members and 89% of Polk County's are white, according to data obtained by Axios through public record requests.Meanwhile, just over 79% of the county's adult population is white, according to 2020 census figures.Between the lines: Polk County is in the process of creating a new diversity and inclusion specialist position to help improve its recruitment and retention among workers of color, Jon Cahill, a spokesperson for the supervisors, told Axios.Des Moines will unveil a workforce equity plan in coming months, Manisha Paudel, the city's chief equity officer, said.Thought bubble: Some of this is up to voters.Of the 21 leaders represented in a city photo chart, seven of them are elected.Of note: A photo of Paudel, who is originally from Nepal, hasn't been uploaded to the city chart.
DES MOINES, IA
Polk County officials work to open sobering center

Polk County leaders want to open a sobering center for people facing addiction in the metro, Angela Connolly, chairperson of the county board of supervisors, told Axios this week.Why it matters: It's a place for law enforcement to take people for help rather than to an emergency room or jail.Similar centers in other states have been credited with helping reduce homelessness and incarceration rates, while simultaneously saving taxpayer money.How it works: Sobering centers are designed to integrate social services with physical and mental health assistance.Clients are generally at the centers for less than 24 hours, unlike detoxification centers and sober living houses that can provide longer-term residential settings.The big picture: Sobering centers have been around for decades.Criminal justice reform advocacy is helping to drive recent interest in the centers, according to the California Health Care Foundation, which is working to expand programs.What's next: County officials are working with Broadlawns Medical Center and other partners to identify a location and funding sources, Connolly said. Expect updates in coming months."We are working very hard to make this a reality ASAP," she said.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios

Meet the millennials seeking office in the Des Moines metro

When we called up Justyn Lewis the other night, the young dad and Des Moines City Council candidate was taking care of his two girls, ages 4 and 2, at home. "My kids understand that I'm busy — that daddy's working," Lewis said. “(My daughter said) Daddy, you’re just trying to make the world a better place for me,” he continued.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines election: Your 1-minute voting guide

Election Day is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.🗳️ Where to vote: You can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't yet returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Either drop it off at your county’s Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.⏰ When...
DES MOINES, IA
Some disruptors at Des Moines City Council meetings face consequences

City and school board meetings across the Des Moines metro have seen disruptions and threats recently, but consequences vary by location.What's happening: Des Moines has pursued violations against at least four people at recent City Council meetings, court records show.But there haven't been any arrests or trespass warnings stemming from unruly behavior at Ankeny School Board meetings, school and police officials told Axios last week.Why it matters: Going after disruptors can be legally tricky. Ankeny School Board member Lori Lovstad told Jason school officials could face blowback from some groups who argue that the district is trying to silence their...
DES MOINES, IA
Money floods Des Moines-area school board elections

Des Moines-area school board candidates and political action committees received a flood of campaign donations this election cycle — outraising donation totals from 2017 and 2019, the Des Moines Register reports.Why it matters: School board seats — typically uneventful and nonpartisan roles — are the coveted spots this fall as both parties try to ensure their ideologies are reflected in classrooms, especially in our COVID-19 era.Politicized issues like masks and critical race theory have super-charged elections this year.State of play: Local candidates collectively raised more than $180K this election cycle. That's five times the amount of the last election, per...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Worker claims cost Des Moines nearly $1.4 million

Des Moines has settled nearly $1.4 million in worker claims since May, according to documents obtained by Axios through public record requests. Here are the latest legal claims settled for over $1,000 since our last report:. Workers compensation. Darryl Elswick: $525,000 linked with a workers compensation claim from 2017 that...
POLITICS
Des Moines task force presents "foraging as a human right" resolution

Harvesting edible plants on public land would be a human right under a proposed resolution presented to the Des Moines City Council Wednesday.Why it matters: The measure, which was recommended by the city's food security task force, would help provide residents with resources to grow their own food.It may also drastically change the landscape of Des Moines.Driving the news: The task force, which was created in December, published a report of recommendations for the city Wednesday.Key takeaways: Des Moines should identify available land throughout the metro that could be used for agriculture and pass an ordinance that specifically allows residents...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Iowa lawmakers approve vaccine mandate exemption bill

The Iowa Legislature approved a bill that requires employers to waive COVID-19 vaccine requirements if the employee says its harmful to their health or goes against their religious beliefs. State of play: The bill was introduced by House Republicans on Thursday during a special session meant for legislators to vote...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines, IA
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

