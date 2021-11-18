Kanawha Acquires New Geographic Information System (GIS) Equipment

River Parishes Community College is continuing to expand its main campus in Gonzales. On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., the college held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Process Equipment Trainer (PET) Plant. This state-of-the-art training plant is a full-sized working production unit being built where students can safely learn on a fully functioning plant. RPCC is investing $3.5 million in the construction of the plant and industry partners have contributed another $1.5 million in equipment, services, and donations. The PET Plant is intended to drive careers in process technology, instrumentation and electrical technology, industrial maintenance, craft trades, and renewable resources.
