The Groove asks for help

It’s 2021 — and we’re done pretending we can do it all on our own. For decades, we have been told it’s “normal” to wear multiple hats, and more importantly, wear them well. So many of us juggle climbing the corporate ladder, building a home/family life, being a good friend/neighbor and not to mention baking cupcakes for your kid’s classroom birthday party. Megan Trask and Cody Galloway, founders of Denver startup TULA, understood this best and built an entire business on the notion that you are only human and it’s okay, no — it’s encouraged — to ask for help. TULA is an on-demand personal and virtual assistant service created to give you more balance and time in your days.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO