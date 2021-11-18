ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Groove asks for help

By Nate Rau
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago

The Groove record store and performance space is asking for help to buy its East Nashville building after the landlord is looking to sell. The Groove's owners started a GoFundMe campaign looking to raise $500,000. There's...

www.axios.com

The Citizens Voice

Mom of twins asks for Valley Santa's help

Amanda, a single mother of twin girls, said the last year has been very difficult for her family. “It has been an exceptionally rough year for the girls,” she wrote in a letter to Valley Santa. “They fall ill quite often which makes it even harder for me to make enough money to keep my family afloat.”
WILKES-BARRE, PA
ValleyCentral

HSH: Dogs at risk of euthanasia, asks public for help

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) is asking the public for assistance as a lack of housing space is putting dogs at risk of euthanasia. HSH stated in a press release on Wednesday that they are running out of space to house dogs. According to the release, HSH has not had […]
HARLINGEN, TX
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: When Asking for Help Leaves You Dead

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Restaurants
hccommunityjournal.com

Asking for help to find lost bracelet

Lisa Wagner of Kerrville is a rural mail carrier for the Kerrville Post Office; and she has been looking for a lost tennis bracelet that went missing along her delivery route. Wagner said she has a good relationship with the postal customers along her rural route; and she hopes they can help her by looking around their mail boxes, too, while she keeps on looking for herself.
KERRVILLE, TX
newschannel20.com

Decatur Salvation Army asks for help during holidays

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army in Decatur plans to help more than 1,000 families during the Christmas holiday, but they need additional assistance from the community. “Our goal is to meet human needs without discrimination providing meals, food, warm clothing, gifts for boys and girls, and other critical...
DECATUR, IL
FOX 11 and 41

Family of missing Pasco man asking for help in search

PASCO, WA – The family of a missing Pasco man continues to share his story in hopes of bringing him home. October 2nd was the last day Rafael Narango was seen. Pasco Police said he walked away from his home and not has been heard from since. Family members are...
PASCO, WA
KFVS12

Humane Society asks for help for animals in need

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Humane Society announced on Wednesday, November 10 that their Helping Hands food pantry for pets is empty. The Helping Hands food pantry serves people in temporary need of food for their animals. “We have seen such an increase in requests, and a decrease in...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
okcfox.com

OKCPD asks for help in identifying peeping tom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are searching for a peeping tom. The Oklahoma City Police Department's Sex Crime unit has investigators working on identifying and locating a man who was peering over a stall in the women's restroom, taking a video of a woman with his cellphone. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Statesville Record & Landmark

Fifth Street asks community to help this holiday season

Thanksgiving and Christmas are quickly approaching, and at Fifth Street Ministries, the organization needs help preparing for the holidays. Fifth Street will serve roughly 650 meals while also running its food pantry, and it is looking for roughly 80 volunteers as it organizes the holiday events and buys gifts for residents.
CHARITIES
303magazine.com

Asking For Help This Holiday Season, Destigmatized

It’s 2021 — and we’re done pretending we can do it all on our own. For decades, we have been told it’s “normal” to wear multiple hats, and more importantly, wear them well. So many of us juggle climbing the corporate ladder, building a home/family life, being a good friend/neighbor and not to mention baking cupcakes for your kid’s classroom birthday party. Megan Trask and Cody Galloway, founders of Denver startup TULA, understood this best and built an entire business on the notion that you are only human and it’s okay, no — it’s encouraged — to ask for help. TULA is an on-demand personal and virtual assistant service created to give you more balance and time in your days.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Parents' tribute to Grand Canyon crash brothers

The parents of two brothers who were among five Britons killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash said they "put a smile on everyone's face". Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, in February 2018. Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing,...
ACCIDENTS
Axios

Nashville Classical location debate heats up

Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts is pushing the school district to put the newly approved Nashville Classical charter school in the neighborhood she represents, The Nations. Even though elected leaders in Bellevue adamantly don't want the school in their part of town, that's where it is currently slated to go,...
WASHINGTON, DC
KVCR NEWS

The ER charged him $6,589.77 for 6 stitches, a cost that led his wife to avoid the ER

Jason and DeeAnn Dean recently relocated to her hometown of Dellrose, Tenn., where she grew up on a farm. Both in their late 40s, they're trying to start a green dream business that combines organic farming with a health and wellness consulting company. They want to inspire people to grow their own food in this fertile rolling farmland just north of the border with Alabama.
HEALTH
